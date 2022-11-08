Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empire's MOTHER GOOSE

Tickets from just £12 for Hackney Empire's Mother Goose

The Mother of all pantomimes is back in Hackney this festive season, starring Clive Rowe as Mother Goose. What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose and she soon discovers that this priceless talent isn't all it's CRACKED up to be!

Starring alongside the Olivier award-winning Clive Rowe are Gemma Wardle (Fame), Rebecca Parker (Cats), Tony Marshall (Casualty (1993 - 2021), Holly Mallett (Andy and The Odd Socks), Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge), Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk) and Ruth Lynch (making her professional debut).

Packed full of all of your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger than life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.

Mother Goose is at the Hackney Empire from 19 November - 31 December.