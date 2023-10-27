Tickets From £36 for Frank Skinner's 30 YEARS OF DIRT at the Lyric Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £36 for Frank Skinner's 30 Years of Dirt

Comic legend Frank Skinner brings his critically acclaimed new show 30 Years of Dirt to London’s West End for seven nights only, following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. This is Frank's highly-anticipated return to the West End since his hit 2019 'Showbiz' residency.

“Just plain funny in a way that few other comics can touch.” Dominic Maxwell, The Times

“He’s still got it… a comedy master… a masterclass in crowd work, with Skinner getting spontaneous laughs off every interaction.” Steve Bennett, Chortle

“You come away happy that after 30 years Frank’s still dishing his dirt, and happier still that he can dish plenty more besides.” Brian Logan, The Guardian

“Immaculately constructed…Skinner’s crowdwork is as sharp as ever…he can spool out a yarn every bit as entertainingly as prime-era Billy Connolly.” Bruce Dessau, Evening Standard

Frank Skinner - 30 Years Of Dirt is at the Lyric Theatre from 30 October 2023 - 05 November 2023