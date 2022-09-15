Tickets From £25 for BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER at the Turbine Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sep. 15, 2022  
Back by popular demand, But I'm A Cheerleader, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February 2022, is back!

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.


That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, with Book and Lyrics by Bill Augustin and Music by Andrew Abrams, will run from 7th October -27th November!

Offer Details:

Save up to 43%

Was £44 - Now £25
Was £39 - Now £25

Valid Tuesday to Sunday performances from 12 October to 27 November 2022

But I'm A Cheerleader is at the Turbine Theatre from 7 October - 27 November


