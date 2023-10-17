Tickets From £24 for THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS at Southbank Centre

The show is at Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre from 13 - 30 December 2023

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Tickets from £24 for Les Enfant Terribles' The House with Chicken Legs

Tickets from £24 for Les Enfant Terribles' The House with Chicken Legs

Do your best to catch this story of a house that won’t stand still, and a young girl trying to find her feet – in a show featuring puppets, projection and live music.

Marinka dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends. But there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning.

Based on Sophie Anderson’s much-loved novel, the story follows Marinka, a young girl trying to find her feet when her home is quite literally pulled from under her.

The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.

Co-produced by theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester, and presented in association with Les Enfants Terribles.

The House with Chicken Legs is at Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre from 13 - 30 December 2023




