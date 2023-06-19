Tickets From £22 for HOUSE OF FLAMENKA at the Peacock Theatre

The show returns to London this autumn

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever, House of Flamenka returns to the Peacock. Created and directed by dance royalty Arlene Phillips (Grease, Guys and Dolls, Strictly Come Dancing), and starring renowned flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy, this fusion of contemporary dance, flamenco, passion, and high drama is the best night out this autumn!

Featuring an ensemble of internationally acclaimed male dancers, with an intoxicating mix of contemporary pop, Latin and flamenco music, this show will leave you dancing all the way home. A glittering set, lavish costumes, red-hot choreography and a soundtrack bursting with drama and emotion combine to create the ultimate night of theatre. Award-winning choreographer James Cousins and flamenco master Francisco Hidalgo come together to choreograph this sexy and spicy spectacular.

You are invited to the House of Flamenka, where hypermasculinity and high camp collide in the sexiest, steamiest evening in London.

Directed and created by Arlene Philips Produced and co-created by Karen Ruimy Choreography by James Cousins Flamenco Choreography by Francisco Hidalgo.

House Of Flamenka is at the Peacock Theatre from 17 - 28 October 2023




