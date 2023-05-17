Tickets From £18 for THE INTERVIEW at the Park Theatre

Jonathan Maitland’s new play gives an insight into the story behind the interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

"Why should I stay silent? They've been trying to shut me up from day one. This way I'll finally be heard."

On the 20th of November 1995 the BBC broadcast an interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir.

It was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. But now, it is said, the interview has no legitimacy. Is it right that the way it came about has overshadowed what it was meant to be?

Jonathan Maitland's powerful new play gives an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen, and the institution that broadcast it.

The Interview poses tough questions: What can we justify in the pursuit of truth? Can we trust our great institutions? And are we ever, really, in control of our own narrative...our legacy?

An exciting new play by writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland (author of Park Theatre hits Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and directed by Olivier award nominated Michael Fentiman (Amelie, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Loot).

Produced by award-winning theatre company Original Theatre (The End of the Night, The Mirror Crack'd, The Habit of Art).

The Interview is at the Park Theatre from 27 October 2023 - 25 November 2023




