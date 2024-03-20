Tickets Exclusively On Sale For WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Exclusive Agent Onsale begins today for Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre!

Book now for shows running 27 August 2024 - 13 February 2025.

Imagine being soooo cool, interesting, and fun - and yet, somehow, finding yourself perpetually single...!? That’s the extraordinary and unique situation faced by two best pals in WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Oh, and on a completely unrelated note, they also happen to be musical theatre writers looking for an important subject matter to make their next show about.

From the writers of SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, comes WHY AM I SO SINGLE? - a Big Fancy Musical where two friends' lonely little lives are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about love, dating, friendship, and ...bees.

Lead casting has been announced with Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End;) and Leesa Tulley (SIX, UK Tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) as our two BFFs. Jo and Leesa are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End). Full ensemble casting is to be announced.