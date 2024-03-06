Tickets Exclusively On Sale For Regents Park Open Air Theatre 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are exclusively on sale for Regents Park Open Air Theatre's 2024 Season!

The multi-award winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is back with another season. This summer season includes the highly-anticipated revival of Fiddler on the Roof, a retelling of the hilarious Shakespeare classic Twelfth Night, a brand-new adaptation of The Secret Garden, Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile and more.

Book now with our exclusive presale and spend your summer at the picturesque Open Air Theatre!

The booking period runs 03 May 2024 - 21 September 2024.

Twelfth Night

03 May 2024 - 08 June 2024

At a moonlit cafe surrounded by the sea, Olivia sings a lament to her lost brother, watched on by faded crowd.

When a shipwreck catapults Viola into their world of abandoned festivities, a web of disguise and deception begins. This new injection of life rocks this melancholic community to the core, but can she finally shake them from their languor and get the party started again?

Set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun, Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities is a glorious celebration of love. Directed by Owen Horsley (Henry VI: Rebellion, Wars of the Roses, Royal Shakespeare Company) in a marriage of happiness, nostalgia and riotous partying.

The Enormous Crocodile

17 May 2024 - 08 June 2024

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees.

Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book has tasty tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab and has a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and Directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of mischievous puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis. The jungle awaits the bravest of children!

The Enormous Crocodile musical was developed by Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra, Tom Brady and Roald Dahl Story Company.

A Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse production.

The Secret Garden

15 June 2024 - 20 July 2024

Spoilt and abandoned, 10-year-old Mary Lennox is sent from India to Yorkshire, and put into the care of an Uncle she has never met.

At Misselthwaite Manor, a broken-hearted house full of secrets and strange noises, Mary discovers a garden as lost and neglected as she is. If she can learn to make friends with robins, grumpy gardeners, and a boy who speaks to animals, Mary might be able to bring more than just the garden back to life.

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved and radical story about the magic of nature and the nature of magic is adapted in a new version by Holly Robinson (soft animals, Soho Theatre) and Anna Himali Howard (Graceland, Royal Court; Orpheus, Opera North).

Fiddler On The Roof

27 July 2024 - 21 September 2024

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker… But as each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

In a new production directed by Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), and featuring glorious songs, ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.