Ticket Bank Launches to Provide Free Access to London Shows

The scheme aims to make 1,000 theatre tickets a week available

Dec. 14, 2022  

Cardboard Citizens and the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation have launched Ticket Bank, which aims to make 1,000 theatre tickets a week available to people in London who may not be able to access culture during the cost-of-living crisis.

The initiative is working in partnership with organisations including the Almeida Theatre, Barbican, Bush Theatre, Gate Theatre, the National Theatre, the Roundhouse and Tara Theatre. More organisations are set to join the scheme in January 2023. It will launch on January 9 2023 as a year-long project.

Ticket Bank will use unsold tickets and donate them to the charity partners. They will then be offered for free or on a donate-what-you-can basis, allowing people to see various shows for even just 50p.

Charity partners will receive access codes for the people they work with to provide them access to theatre, comedy, music and more around London. Not only does this mean charities can widen access of culture but stops organisations from having unsold tickets go to waste.

For more information on Ticket Bank and to donate, click here.


