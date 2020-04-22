Theatre together's ALL THE WEB'S A STAGE to Feature Stephen Fry, Kerry Ellis, Joanne Clifton and More

Theatre Together, a new collective of over 100 artists and professionals, today announced the full programme for All the Web's a Stage an online fundraising event featuring a variety of live performances that will be streamed tomorrow, Thursday 23 April from midday to midnight. Audiences will be able to watch the event free on www.theatretogether.co.uk and are invited to donate in support of the performing arts and those who work in the industry.

Highlights include Stephen Fry reading Michael Rosen's These are the Hands ahead of Clap for Carers at 8pm; songs from Musical Theatre stars including Joanne Clifton, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, David Hunter, and Marisha Wallace; Don Warrington opens the event reading Shakespeare's All the World's a Stage monologue; a live Q&A with Danny Mac; poetry from Jade Anouka and Luke Wright; comedy from Ivo Graham and The Yes Queens, a multi-location dance choreographed by Chris Whittaker and closing the event is Evangeline Dickson reading a new monologue, All the Web's a Stage.

In addition, throughout the week there will be a series of events across Theatre Together's social media platforms including special performances on Instagram live - details to be announced via Twitter and an auction with the opportunity to bid for exclusive prizes including the company of NOTFLIX performing a personalised musical based on the winners chosen film and performed at a venue of their choice, a three-course dinner for two and overnight stay at a Classic Lodges hotel, a beautiful architectural drawing of The National Theatre and two season tickets for Park Theatre. For more information and to bid please visit www.theatretogether.co.uk/auction.

The funds raised will go towards Acting for Others and Help Musicians to support those in the arts facing hardship now as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as to The Golsoncott Foundation, supporting individuals or organisations who have been impacted by the crisis to return with a piece of work once the industry begins to recover. To donate please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theatre-together

Paul-Ryan Carberry, co-producer of All the Web's a Stage, said today, "The overnight closure of the performing arts industry - while necessary and important for all of our safety - has meant that thousands of our colleagues are without an income for the foreseeable future. We refuse to stand by whilst so many of our peers are going through hardship and so we're delighted to be supporting three excellent charities: Acting for Others, Help Musicians and The Golsoncott Foundation, as they help those in need during this time and beyond. We've got a huge mix of entertainment planned - from musical theatre to comedy to dance and everything in between and we are really excited to share with you such an eclectic programme of work. At this critical time we ask you to please join our community on the day and support our industry by donating whatever you can. If this crisis has taught us anything, it is that stories and their tellers are intrinsically connected to our shared humanity, stories, no matter the distance, bring us together. The arts will come back swinging after all this is done - but we need your help now to make that happen. Join us on Thursday."





