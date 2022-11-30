Theatre Re Returns With THE NATURE OF FORGETTING

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 30, 2022  
Following phenomenal sell-out runs in London, New York, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sao Paulo and Lima, Theatre Re returns to the UK with their explosive, joyous and highly acclaimed show The Nature of Forgetting. As one of the UK's leading visual theatre companies, Theatre Re blur the lines of traditional performance by combining original live music and striking visual theatre to create world class, deeply moving non-verbal productions. The Nature of Forgetting delves sensitively into the fragility of life by exploring what is left when memory and recollection begin to fade.

Tom has just turned 55. As he dresses for his birthday party, tangled threads of disappearing moments spark him into life and old memories come flooding back. This ambitious project tells a tale of friendship, love and guilt with actors, mimes and musicians. Established in 2011, Theatre Re create, share and promote life-changing theatre that is both inventive and accessible through cross-arts and cross-sector collaboration. After an extraordinary world tour performing across 15 countries since 2017, the UK leg of this tour will commence with the company's exciting return to London International Mime Festival for 2023 with The Nature of Forgetting.

Across the tour, the company will be offering a series of post-show talks at each performance venue in association with local organisations. Led by specialist psychologists and medical researchers for Dementia and Alzheimers, as well as Admiral Nurses from Dementia UK, audiences will hear first-hand the development process for the show and experience an insight into the cognitive map of memory.

Leading the talks will be Dr Sarah Ryan (Alzheimers Society Junior Fellow, The University of Manchester), Dr Dorothy Tse (Senior Psychology Lecturer, Edge Hill University), Dr Meher Lad (MRC Clinical Research Training Fellow, Newcastle University) and Professor Kate Jeffery (Neuroscience Professor, University College of London), with whom Theatre Re collaborated closely throughout the devising process. These post-show talks offer audiences a fresh perspective on memory and shine a light on stigmas concerning dementia. Each talk and performance preceding it will be BSL interpreted by Laura Goulden.

Director Guillaume Pigé comments, The Nature of Forgetting is not about dementia. It is about the fragility of life and that eternal 'something' we all share that is left when memory is gone. If there is one takeaway from the past seven years of making, touring, refining and breathing new life into The Nature of Forgetting - it's to remind myself to be present, in the moment, and realise life as I live it.




