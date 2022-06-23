The World Premiere Of Vinay Patel's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to The Yard Theatre Next Month

An old starship travels through space, almost at the speed of light, searching for a home billions of miles from earth. Like their ancestors before them, the crew were born on this ship, this voyage is all they've ever known. And then-

A planet is spotted



In a habitable zone!



Imagine what we could do with the place

It's a miracle

But not everyone wants to see it.

Captain Ramesh is adamant that they can't leave- but the downdeckers are getting restless-something has to change. Will they leap into a new future, or stay stuck on this journey forever?

Vinay Patel reimagines Chekhov's bittersweet play for 2022 and beyond, in a world premiere production directed by James Macdonald.

Strap in and if you hear "brace" then brace.

...

BRACE!

A Yard Theatre, ETT and HOME co-production, co-commissioned by The Yard Theatre and ETT, playing at The Yard Theatre, London from 5 September - 22 October and HOME, Manchester from 2 - 19 November 2022.

A quote from playwright Vinay Patel about The Cherry Orchard:



"It's safe to say that when I started out writing I never thought I'd get to set The Cherry Orchard on a spaceship. So this is a properly delightful, fever dream of a production, one that connects fifteen-year old me - marooned in the suburbs, looking for escape through science fiction - with my older self who adores Chekhov's ability to speak with profound playfulness about what it means to find yourself stuck between worlds (in every sense) and how our hopes for the future flow inescapably along the contours of the past."

Performances run 5 September - 22 October 2022 at The Yard Theatre, London.

Tickets are from Â£14. Prices increase as the theatre fills - the earlier you book the cheaper it will be. Booking link: https://theyardtheatre.co.uk/theatre/events/the-cherry-orchard/