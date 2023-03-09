Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month

The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  
The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month

The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023. The new touring Queens will be played by Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard) and Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr). Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan and Ellie Jane Grant will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing / Dance Captain Shakira Simpson. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX follows the SIX wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. On the international stage, SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and two concurrent North American tours, including a seven-week run in Las Vegas, with further stagings announced in Canada and Holland this autumn. SIX opens in Seoul, South Korea on 17 March and recently completed an Australian tour. Back on home turf, the London production continues its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence) and the UK and Ireland tour continues to break Box Office records. The UK tour is now booking through to 2024.

Winner of 26 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Costume Design' on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for 'Best West End Show' 2022 & 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for 'Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including 'Best New Musical'. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 500 million streams and over three billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album 'SIX - Live on Opening Night' nominated for a Grammy Award.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Caitlin Morgan and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Tour Dates

Tue 4 - Sat 8 April 2023
DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm
+353 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Tue 11 - Sat 15 April
BELFAST Grand Opera House
2-4 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2 7HR
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed, Fri, Sat 5pm
0289 0241919 | goh.co.uk
Tue 18 - Sun 23 April
HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre
St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE
Tue - Sat 8pm, Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm & 6pm
0343 310 0060 | wycombeswan.co.uk
Tue 25 - Sat 29 April
TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall
Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 2LU
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 2 - Sat 6 May
EDINBURGH Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 9 - Sat 13 May
ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 16 - Sun 21 May
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
01603 630000 | norwichtheatre.org.uk
Tue 23 - Sun 28 May
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk
Tue 30 May - Sun 4 June
OXFORD New Theatre
24-26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 6 - Sun 11 June
PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 13 - Sun 18 June
LEICESTER Curve
60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
0116 242 3560 | curveonline.co.uk
Tue 20 - Sun 25 June
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB
0844 338 50000 | birminghamhippodrome.com
Tue 27 June - Sun 2 July
YORK Grand Opera House
Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 4 - Sat 8 July
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk
Tue 11 - Sat 15 July
BLACKPOOL Opera House
Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 18 - Sun 23 July
MANCHESTER Opera House
3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 4.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm
Tue 25 - Sat 29 July
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower
Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm
02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk
Tue 1 - Sun 6 August
LEEDS Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
Tue - Sat 8pm, Fri & Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 8 - Sat 12 August
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL  
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk
Mon 14 - Sat 26 August
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
Mon, Tue, Wed (16), Thu 8pm; Wed (23) 6pm & 8.30pm
Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
01224 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
Tue 29 August - Sun 3 September
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA 
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm
03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/glasgow
Tue 12 - Sat 16 September
CHESTER Storyhouse
Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
0844 815 7202 | storyhouse.com
Wed 11 - Sun 15 October
PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 2QJ
Wed & Fri 8pm, Thu 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 5pm
023 9282 8282 | kingsportsmouth.co.uk
Tue 24 - Sat 28 October
SKEGNESS Embassy Theatre
Grand Parade, Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2UG
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
01754 474100 | embassytheatre.co.uk
Tue 14 - Sat 18 November
TORQUAY Princess Theatre
Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 21 - Sun 26 November
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2.30pm
0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk
Tue 28 November - Sat 2 December
NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP  
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed 6pm & 8.30pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk
Tue 19 December - Sat 6 January
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD
Christmas Schedule - times vary
Tue 23 - Sun 28 January 2024
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre
Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm



Related Stories
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period Photo
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period
Capturing hearts, delighting audiences and winning accolades across the world, the homegrown British hit musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has extended its record-breaking reign at the Vaudeville Theatre until April 2024, with tickets now on sale.
Review: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre Photo
Review: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
There’s a new queen in town - wait, make that SIX! The most successful musical in a post-Hamilton theatre world has just received a fresh cast change.
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL
New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.
SIX Announces New Cast Members and Extends Booking Photo
SIX Announces New Cast Members and Extends Booking
A new quintet of cast members will soon become the newest wives of Henry VIII in hit West End musical, SIX, as the show extends its run at the Vaudeville Theatre with tickets now on sale up to October 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach TheatrePhotos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at photos of After the Act at Breach Theatre!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICALPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
March 8, 2023

All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos here!
Cast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine TheatreCast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre
March 8, 2023

This spring, The Turbine Theatre will host a reworked version of the iconic cult musical, which previously ran at The Other Palace in 2018, and in concert form at the London Palladium in 2016.
Greenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This MonthGreenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This Month
March 8, 2023

Greenwich Dance has announced that its Adult Performance Company will present a new creation, Dream Space, to local communities in warm banks at The Exchange, Erith on 23 March and Shrewsbury House, Shooters Hill on 28 March.
Oliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy TheatreOliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre
March 8, 2023

Oliver Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis from Tuesday 4 April 2023 in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre until Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting for the UK and Ireland Tour to be announced.
share