The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month

The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023. The new touring Queens will be played by Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard) and Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr). Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan and Ellie Jane Grant will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing / Dance Captain Shakira Simpson. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.
SIX follows the SIX wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.
Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. On the international stage, SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and two concurrent North American tours, including a seven-week run in Las Vegas, with further stagings announced in Canada and Holland this autumn. SIX opens in Seoul, South Korea on 17 March and recently completed an Australian tour. Back on home turf, the London production continues its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence) and the UK and Ireland tour continues to break Box Office records. The UK tour is now booking through to 2024.
Winner of 26 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Costume Design' on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for 'Best West End Show' 2022 & 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for 'Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including 'Best New Musical'. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 500 million streams and over three billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album 'SIX - Live on Opening Night' nominated for a Grammy Award.
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Caitlin Morgan and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.
Tour Dates
Tue 4 - Sat 8 April 2023
DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm
Tue 11 - Sat 15 April
BELFAST Grand Opera House
2-4 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2 7HR
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed, Fri, Sat 5pm
Tue 18 - Sun 23 April
HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre
St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE
Tue - Sat 8pm, Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm & 6pm
Tue 25 - Sat 29 April
TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall
Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 2LU
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 2 - Sat 6 May
EDINBURGH Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 9 - Sat 13 May
ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 16 - Sun 21 May
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 23 - Sun 28 May
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 30 May - Sun 4 June
OXFORD New Theatre
24-26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 6 - Sun 11 June
PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 13 - Sun 18 June
LEICESTER Curve
60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 20 - Sun 25 June
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB
Tue 27 June - Sun 2 July
YORK Grand Opera House
Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 4 - Sat 8 July
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 11 - Sat 15 July
BLACKPOOL Opera House
Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 18 - Sun 23 July
MANCHESTER Opera House
3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 4.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm
Tue 25 - Sat 29 July
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower
Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP
Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm
Tue 1 - Sun 6 August
LEEDS Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
Tue - Sat 8pm, Fri & Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm
Tue 8 - Sat 12 August
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Mon 14 - Sat 26 August
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
Mon, Tue, Wed (16), Thu 8pm; Wed (23) 6pm & 8.30pm
Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 29 August - Sun 3 September
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm
Tue 12 - Sat 16 September
CHESTER Storyhouse
Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Wed 11 - Sun 15 October
PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 2QJ
Wed & Fri 8pm, Thu 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 5pm
Tue 24 - Sat 28 October
SKEGNESS Embassy Theatre
Grand Parade, Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2UG
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 14 - Sat 18 November
TORQUAY Princess Theatre
Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 21 - Sun 26 November
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2.30pm
Tue 28 November - Sat 2 December
NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP
Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed 6pm & 8.30pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm
Tue 19 December - Sat 6 January
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD
Christmas Schedule - times vary
Tue 23 - Sun 28 January 2024
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre
Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG
Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm