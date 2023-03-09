The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month

The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023. The new touring Queens will be played by Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard) and Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr). Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan and Ellie Jane Grant will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing / Dance Captain Shakira Simpson. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX follows the SIX wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. On the international stage, SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and two concurrent North American tours, including a seven-week run in Las Vegas, with further stagings announced in Canada and Holland this autumn. SIX opens in Seoul, South Korea on 17 March and recently completed an Australian tour. Back on home turf, the London production continues its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence) and the UK and Ireland tour continues to break Box Office records. The UK tour is now booking through to 2024.

Winner of 26 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Costume Design' on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for 'Best West End Show' 2022 & 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for 'Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including 'Best New Musical'. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 500 million streams and over three billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album 'SIX - Live on Opening Night' nominated for a Grammy Award.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Caitlin Morgan and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Tour Dates

Tue 4 - Sat 8 April 2023

DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland

Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm

Tue 11 - Sat 15 April

BELFAST Grand Opera House

2-4 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2 7HR

Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed, Fri, Sat 5pm

Tue 18 - Sun 23 April

HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre

St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE

Tue - Sat 8pm, Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm & 6pm

0343 310 0060 | wycombeswan.co.uk

Tue 25 - Sat 29 April

TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall

Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 2LU

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 2 - Sat 6 May

EDINBURGH Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 9 - Sat 13 May

ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 16 - Sun 21 May

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tue 23 - Sun 28 May

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 30 May - Sun 4 June

OXFORD New Theatre

24-26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tue 6 - Sun 11 June

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tue 13 - Sun 18 June

LEICESTER Curve

60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

0116 242 3560 | curveonline.co.uk

Tue 20 - Sun 25 June

BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

0844 338 50000 | birminghamhippodrome.com

Tue 27 June - Sun 2 July

YORK Grand Opera House

Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tue 4 - Sat 8 July

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 11 - Sat 15 July

BLACKPOOL Opera House

Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

0844 856 1111 | wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sun 23 July

MANCHESTER Opera House

3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 4.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm

Tue 25 - Sat 29 July

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

Tue - Sat 8pm, Wed & Fri 5pm, Sat 4pm

Tue 1 - Sun 6 August

LEEDS Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Tue - Sat 8pm, Fri & Sat 5pm, Sun 2pm

0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com

Tue 8 - Sat 12 August

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 5.30pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk

Mon 14 - Sat 26 August

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Mon, Tue, Wed (16), Thu 8pm; Wed (23) 6pm & 8.30pm

Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 29 August - Sun 3 September

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm

03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tue 12 - Sat 16 September

CHESTER Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

0844 815 7202 | storyhouse.com

Wed 11 - Sun 15 October

PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre

24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 2QJ

Wed & Fri 8pm, Thu 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 5pm

023 9282 8282 | kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Tue 24 - Sat 28 October

SKEGNESS Embassy Theatre

Grand Parade, Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2UG

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 14 - Sat 18 November

TORQUAY Princess Theatre

Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed & Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 21 - Sun 26 November

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Tue - Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2.30pm

0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Tue 28 November - Sat 2 December

NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP

Tue & Thu 8pm, Wed 6pm & 8.30pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm

Tue 19 December - Sat 6 January

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Christmas Schedule - times vary

Tue 23 - Sun 28 January 2024

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG