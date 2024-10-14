The Turbine Theatre Will Close its Doors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South London venue, The Turbine Theatre, is closing its doors this year. The 92-seat venue opened in July 2019.

"As the landscape of making theatre shifts, without serious investment and philanthropy, a 92 seat space just can't work and it's time for me to focus my efforts elsewhere," reads a statement from the venue's Artistic Director, Paul Taylor-Mills.

The venue will close following the adult panto The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe, which will run from 21 November to 22 December 2024.

Read the full statement below:

A note from our Artistic Director, Paul Taylor-Mills.



Thank you to everyone who has supported The Turbine Theatre over the last few five years.



We’re incredibly proud of the new work that we were able to support. pic.twitter.com/6ciPfgPb3v — The Turbine Theatre (@TurbineTheatre) October 14, 2024

Comments