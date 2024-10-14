News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Turbine Theatre Will Close its Doors

South London venue, The Turbine Theatre, is closing its doors this year. The 92-seat venue opened in July 2019.

"As the landscape of making theatre shifts, without serious investment and philanthropy, a 92 seat space just can't work and it's time for me to focus my efforts elsewhere," reads a statement from the venue's Artistic Director, Paul Taylor-Mills.

The venue will close following the adult panto The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe, which will run from 21 November to 22 December 2024.

Read the full statement below:



