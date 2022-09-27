The Theatre Cafe Diner Will Hold its Grand Opening on 8 October

With a full theatrical dining experience like no other, The Theatre Cafe Diner will have its hotly anticipated public opening on Saturday 8th October 2022 at 12pm. Its highly trained singing waiting team are warmed up, the classic diner food is cooked to perfection and the wide selection of hot and cold drinks, alcoholic beverages and cocktails are shaken and stirred - now all that's needed is YOU!

Across two floors, the diner has exclusive areas themed to some of the West End's most-loved productions, such as Cats, & Juliet, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Play That Goes Wrong, Shrek The Musical, Kinky Boots, Frozen The Musical and many more! The diner's walls will be covered in theatrical memorabilia with exclusive costumes and props from the shows we can't stop talking about from London's West End. Superfans can also book two special booths custom designed around Six and Heathers The Musical as well as a table in The Theatre Cafe Diner's Royal Box, where customers can look down on the special Yellow Brick Road stage.

The menu at this UK-first restaurant will offer classic high-quality diner food and drink, catering for all, with the usual The Theatre Cafe twist. Examples include You Make Me Feel Like a Nacho-ral Woman (crispy corn tortilla chips, melted cheddar, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream), I'm Getting Calamari-ed in the Morning (battered calamari served with sweet chilli mayo), The B.L.T. That Goes Wrong (wholemeal toast sandwich with vegan rashers, vegan mayo, lettuce & tomato), La Vegan Boheme! (vegan patty in a burger bun with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, yellow mustard, pickles and diced onion) and G-ribs-abella, The Glamour Rack (rack of ribs with BBQ sauce, served with curly fries and creamy coleslaw).

Joe Davey, Managing Director and founder of The Theatre Cafe, said, I was truly overwhelmed by the response when we announced The Theatre Cafe Diner. It's been a really exciting few months full

of hard work in order to make sure that we have created a place that will be seen as a key beacon within London's iconic theatre scene. I can't wait for everyone to visit so that they can sample the great food offering, experience the incredible space and be entertained by our amazing new all-singing team in what promises to be a diner like no other.

The Theatre Cafe Diner will operate alongside The Theatre Cafe, which will also be used to host special events such as West End Musical brunches, live performances from the stars of the West End and Broadway and an exclusive space to book for special theatrical events.

You can book your table now. Though the diner will be taking walk ups, advance booking is strongly recommended.

Location: 154 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, WC2H 8HL

Opening Times: Mon & Tues: 3:30pm to 11:30pm

Wed - Sat: 12pm - 11:30pm

Sun: 12pm - 10:30pm

Photo Credit: Jack Malin