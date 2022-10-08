The Theatre Café Diner Is Now Officially Open To The Public

The Theatre Café has been a staple in the West End for years. Theatre memorabilia plaster the walls, musical theatre tunes fill the air, and you can find everything from Phantom Of The Mocha and Defying Gravi-Tea to Putting On The Aperol Spritz and Sir Cameron Macchiato-sh. It's become a mecca for the fans.

Now, the same team is expanding into a themed restaurant with singing waiters, new cleverly named cocktails, and a menu that will tickle enthusiasts young and old.

There are a few iterations of the concept in the States - with Ellen's Stardust Diner in Manhattan probably being the most famous and successful one - but this is the first experiment of the kind across the pond (that we know of!). A venture that may sound slightly too extra for the British general public, it's actually a delight! With dishes that span Look At Me, I'm Mac And Cheese, Aaron Burr-ger, and La Vegan Boheme, they cater to an impressive variety of requirements too.

While there were quite a few issues when we visited before their official opening, a bad dress rehearsal usually means an excellent show. The venue runs across two floors with tables and booths dedicated to works from Shrek to Heathers and from Six to Get Up Stand Up!. The waiters are incredibly talented. They grab the mics and launch into renditions of the absolute bangers we all know and love straight after taking somebody's order.

It's more of a carefully curated set-list than a randomised burst-into-song situation. The layout of the place can make things a bit awkward for those who sit in the room where it isn't happening. There is definitely space for improvement, but perfection comes with time. A live feed on a (rather small) television helps with the FOMO and the performing waiter (the perfaiter? Or the waitor?) does their best to split their number between the sections.

While this Upstairs, Downstairs dynamic was a bit of a surprise at the start, as our evening progressed most of the singers strived to make it fairer for all, even splitting choral tracks like "Seasons of Love" between the floors. All in all, we truly need to give props to their endurance as they multitask the mundane side of their jobs while belting through smoke alarms without batting an eye.

Songs from Waitress hit differently when they're performed by the same person who just delivered your burger. It's a fun, joyous experience to share with other musical theatre lovers. You'll leave the Diner with the feeling you should have asked for a cast list! After all, they're all West End actors now.

You can find The Theatre Café Diner at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue, a stone's throw from The Palace Theatre.