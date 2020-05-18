The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast for RICHARD II and MUCH ADO ABOUT MEAN GIRLS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed readings of William Shakespeare's Richard II, and a special performance of scenes from Ian Doescher's Much Ado About Mean Girls, presented by Quirk Books as part of their Pop Shakespeare Events.

For Richard II, Rob Myles directs Georgia Andrews (Ensemble 5), Lauren Ash-Morgan (Ensemble 2), Alec Bennie (Ensemble 1), Robert Cohen (Duke of York), Meredith DiPaolo Stephens (Duchess of Gloucester), Brandon Dodsworth (Harry Percy), Ezra Jackson-Smith (Ensemble 7), Emily Gilson (Northumberland), Lane Graciano (Queen to Richard), Liza Graham (Ensemble 3), Lisa Hill-Corley (Duchess of York), Miriam Kerzner (Bishop of Carlisle), Jack Lancaster (Ensemble 6), Louise Lee (King Richard II), Danann McAleer (Henry Bullingbrook), Jamie Richard-Stewart (Gardner/Bushy), Yvonne Riley (John of Gaunt), Neelaksh Sadhoo (Thomas Mowbray), Pedro Santos (Ensemble 4), Michael Skellern (Duke of Aumerle), with Luke Barton and Eleanor Neylon as Swings.

Members of the cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, The RSC, Sh!tfaced Shakespeare, Bristol Old Vic, Historic Royal Palaces, Arcola Theatre, National Theatre of Rome, and Theatre Royal Stratford East.

The livestreamed reading of Richard II can be watched live on Wednesday 20 May at 7pm BST below!

Previous readings from the series are also available here.

For Much Ado About Mean Girls, Rob Myles directs Gina Atkinson (Gretchen), Harry Brierley (English), Maryanna Clarke (Janice), Sara Hymes (Regina), Nicole Miners (Karen), Eleanor Shannon (Cady), Ahd Tamimi (Damian), with Katie Forster as Swing.

The livestreamed reading of Much Ado About Mean Girls can be watched live on Monday 18 May at 9pm BST by registering here.

Members of the cast have worked with American Shakespeare Center, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, King's Head Theatre, and Royal Collection Trust.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

FULL SCHEDULE:

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

20 May 2020

Richard II (1595)

27 May 2020

Romeo and Juliet (1595)

03 June 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

10 June 2020

King John (1596)

17 June 2020

The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

24 June 2020

Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

01 July 2020

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

08 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

15 July 2020

Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

22 July 2020

Henry V (1599)

29 July 2020

Julius Caesar (1599)

05 August 2020

As You Like It (1599-1600)

12 August 2020

Hamlet (1599-1601)

19 August 2020

Twelfth Night (1601)

26 August 2020

Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

02 September 2020

Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

09 September 2020

Othello (1603-1604)

16 September 2020

All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

23 September 2020

King Lear (1605-1606)

30 September 2020

Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

07 October 2020

Macbeth (1606)

14 October 2020

Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

21 October 2020

Coriolanus (1608)

28 October 2020

The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

04 November 2020

Cymbeline (1610)

11 November 2020

The Tempest (1610-1611)

18 November 2020

Henry VIII (1612-1613)





