The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST and THE TAMING OF THE CLUELESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, and a special performance of scenes from Ian Doescher's The Taming of the Clueless, presented by Quirk Books as part of their Pop Shakespeare Events.

For Love's Labour's Lost, Rob Myles directs Tahir Ashraf (Holofernes), Pj Barner (Longaville), Alex Britt (Dumaine), Emily Carding (Boyet), John Chapman (Costard), Samya De Meo (Rosaline), Charlotte Ellen (Princess of France), Ben Galpin (Berowne), Maria Graciano (Maria), Nadia Lamin (Jaquenetta), Stephen Leask (Don Armado), Gah-Kai Leung (Sir Nathaniel), Alice Merivale (Moth), Christopher Paddon (Ensemble), Adam Parker (King of Navarre), Tamara Ritthaler (Katherine), with Julia Stemper and Cameron Varner as swings.

Members of the cast have worked with Sydney Opera House, The RSC, The Globe Theatre, Old Vic New Voices, and have appeared in School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre), and Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre).

The livestreamed reading of Love's Labour's Lost can be watched live on Wednesday 13 May at 7pm BST here. Previous readings from the series are also available here.

For The Taming of the Clueless, Alex Pearson directs Jemma Geanaus (Dionne), Rachel Goodman (Tai), MJ Lee (Clerk), Victoria Rae Sook (Cher), Rowland Stirling (Josh), Josh Tucker (Balthazar), with Emily Beach as Swing.

The livestreamed reading of The Taming of the Clueless can be watched live on Monday 11 May at 9pm BST by registering here.

Members of the cast have worked with the National Theatre, Kings Head Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, The Rose Playhouse and The Hope Theatre, and have appeared in Tina: The Musical (Aldwych Theatre).

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

Full Schedule

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

13 May 2020

Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)

20 May 2020

Richard II (1595)

27 May 2020

Romeo and Juliet (1595)

03 June 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

10 June 2020

King John (1596)

17 June 2020

The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

24 June 2020

Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

01 July 2020

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

08 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

15 July 2020

Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

22 July 2020

Henry V (1599)

29 July 2020

Julius Caesar (1599)

05 August 2020

As You Like It (1599-1600)

12 August 2020

Hamlet (1599-1601)

19 August 2020

Twelfth Night (1601)

26 August 2020

Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

02 September 2020

Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

09 September 2020

Othello (1603-1604)

16 September 2020

All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

23 September 2020

King Lear (1605-1606)

30 September 2020

Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

07 October 2020

Macbeth (1606)

14 October 2020

Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

21 October 2020

Coriolanus (1608)

28 October 2020

The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

04 November 2020

Cymbeline (1610)

11 November 2020

The Tempest (1610-1611)

18 November 2020

Henry VIII (1612-1613)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You