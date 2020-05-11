The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST and THE TAMING OF THE CLUELESS
The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, and a special performance of scenes from Ian Doescher's The Taming of the Clueless, presented by Quirk Books as part of their Pop Shakespeare Events.
For Love's Labour's Lost, Rob Myles directs Tahir Ashraf (Holofernes), Pj Barner (Longaville), Alex Britt (Dumaine), Emily Carding (Boyet), John Chapman (Costard), Samya De Meo (Rosaline), Charlotte Ellen (Princess of France), Ben Galpin (Berowne), Maria Graciano (Maria), Nadia Lamin (Jaquenetta), Stephen Leask (Don Armado), Gah-Kai Leung (Sir Nathaniel), Alice Merivale (Moth), Christopher Paddon (Ensemble), Adam Parker (King of Navarre), Tamara Ritthaler (Katherine), with Julia Stemper and Cameron Varner as swings.
Members of the cast have worked with Sydney Opera House, The RSC, The Globe Theatre, Old Vic New Voices, and have appeared in School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre), and Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre).
The livestreamed reading of Love's Labour's Lost can be watched live on Wednesday 13 May at 7pm BST here. Previous readings from the series are also available here.
For The Taming of the Clueless, Alex Pearson directs Jemma Geanaus (Dionne), Rachel Goodman (Tai), MJ Lee (Clerk), Victoria Rae Sook (Cher), Rowland Stirling (Josh), Josh Tucker (Balthazar), with Emily Beach as Swing.
The livestreamed reading of The Taming of the Clueless can be watched live on Monday 11 May at 9pm BST by registering here.
Members of the cast have worked with the National Theatre, Kings Head Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, The Rose Playhouse and The Hope Theatre, and have appeared in Tina: The Musical (Aldwych Theatre).
For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline
Full Schedule
All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.
13 May 2020
Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)
20 May 2020
Richard II (1595)
27 May 2020
Romeo and Juliet (1595)
03 June 2020
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)
10 June 2020
King John (1596)
17 June 2020
The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)
24 June 2020
Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)
01 July 2020
The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)
08 July 2020
Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)
15 July 2020
Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)
22 July 2020
Henry V (1599)
29 July 2020
Julius Caesar (1599)
05 August 2020
As You Like It (1599-1600)
12 August 2020
Hamlet (1599-1601)
19 August 2020
Twelfth Night (1601)
26 August 2020
Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)
02 September 2020
Measure for Measure (1603-1604)
09 September 2020
Othello (1603-1604)
16 September 2020
All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)
23 September 2020
King Lear (1605-1606)
30 September 2020
Timon of Athens (1605-1606)
07 October 2020
Macbeth (1606)
14 October 2020
Antony and Cleopatra (1606)
21 October 2020
Coriolanus (1608)
28 October 2020
The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)
04 November 2020
Cymbeline (1610)
11 November 2020
The Tempest (1610-1611)
18 November 2020
Henry VIII (1612-1613)