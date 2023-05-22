The Royal Opera House Celebrates Young Dance Talent with the Next Generation Festival

Next Generation Festival runs from 7 – 24 June in the Royal Opera House Linbury Theatre.

The Next Generation Festival celebrates the work of talented young artists from junior companies and top dance schools drawn from the UK and across Europe. The festival offers a unique opportunity for both performers and audiences to experience the vibrant future of dance in the intimate setting of the Linbury Theatre, with works specially commissioned to showcase the talent of dancers in the early stages of their careers.

This year, the festival includes performances from Birmingham Royal Ballet's junior Company, BRB2, as well as performances from the Finnish National Ballet Youth Company, McNicol Ballet Collective, Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, The Royal Ballet Upper School, and the ZooNation Youth Company.

The Finnish National Ballet Youth Company open the Next Generation Festival with a mixed bill of modern works. These include Fragment, choreographed by Emrecan Tanış, one of Finnish National Ballet's current dancers; Over Glow by Jorma Elo, the resident choreographer of Boston Ballet; and A Collection of Connections, choreographed by Kristian Lever.

McNicol Ballet Collective bring Devotions to the Linbury Theatre, including the world premiere of Andrew McNicol's Moonbend, set to a score by visionary pop artist Perfume Genius and featuring costumes from Louise Flanagan. The programme also includes the return of two more of McNicol's acclaimed works, Of Silence and Bates Beats.

BRB2: Carlos Acosta's Classical Selection is the Company's first outing to London, with highlights of the programme including extracts from Ashton's Rhapsody, Bournonville's La Sylphide, Carlos's Carmen and his new interpretation for two dancers of The Dying Swan.

Returning to the Next Generation Festival for the second year, ZooNation Youth Company present Twice in Time, a pioneering hip-hop work that explores our future generations' ability to connect, and how identity can be lost and rediscovered against all odds.

The Royal Ballet School return to the Linbury Theatre for two nights to present a dazzling full programme at the Next Generation Festival. The diverse programme curated by Artistic Director and CEO Christopher Powney will showcase these exceptional young dancers' remarkable technical skills, artistry, versatility and imagination. Highlights include the Dream Scene from Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote, MacMillan's The Four Seasons, and excerpts from acclaimed alumnus Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour.

Rambert School will close the Next Generation Festival with a programme of works that celebrate both established and emerging choreographers. These include recent works from Daniel Davidson, Ana Maria Lucaciu, Matsena Productions, Jessica Nupen, Seeta Patel, and Thick & Tight, alongside internationally renowned work by Russell Maliphant and Studio Wayne McGregor.

Next Generation Festival runs from 7 - 24 June in the Royal Opera House Linbury Theatre, with tickets from £3 - £25.



Recommended For You