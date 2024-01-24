The Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE Returns to the Royal Opera House

Performances run 6 March – 11 May 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

This Spring, The Royal Ballet's sumptuous production of Swan Lake returns to the Royal Opera House's Main Stage. Opening in Spring and returning in Summer, the production remains to this day one of the best-loved works in the classical ballet canon, demanding delicacy, grace, and strong, virtuosic technique from the dancers that take on its central roles.  

This reimagining of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov's towering masterpiece by Liam Scarlett is testament to the late choreographer's abiding love of classicism and innate musicality, with a sublime, haunting score by Tchaikovsky and glittering designs by John MacFarlane. The production offers audiences an irresistible mix of enchanting solos, spectacular pas de deux and atmospheric corps de ballet sequences, capturing Prince Siegfried and Odette's relationship as it unravels over two acts under the malignant influence of Von Rothbart.  

Amongst a rich number of casts, two dancers make their debuts in some of the most challenging roles in the repertory. Mariko Sasaki makes her debut in the role of Odette/Odile, with Joseph Sissens in the role of Prince Siegfried.  

In addition to a full stage run, the production will be broadcast live to cinemas across the world on Wednesday 24 April. The cinema cast includes Principal dancers Yasmine Naghdi and Matthew Ball in the lead roles. Encores will follow from Sunday 28 April. 




