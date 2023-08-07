The Royal Ballet Reveals Initial Details of Choreographers and New Works in The Festival of New Choreography

Performances run 12 – 21 February 2024.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

The Royal Ballet Reveals Initial Details of Choreographers and New Works in The Festival of New Choreography

The Festival of New Choreography is a series of performances, events and activities taking place on the Main Stage, in the Linbury Theatre, Paul Hamlyn Hall and Clore Studio, that aim to embrace and champion new, diverse voices in choreography. 

 

The Festival is part of The Royal Ballet's commitment to choreographic innovation and nurturing the future of the art form. Joseph Toonga, The Royal Ballet Choreographic Residency for the 2023-24 Season, will create a new work for the Main Stage. Gemma Bond, Jessica Lang and Mthuthuzeli November will also create work for the Main Stage, having been commissioned by the Company for the first time. Royal Ballet First Artist Joshua Junker will also premiere his first Main Stage work.  

 

In the Linbury Theatre, Robert Binet premieres an immersive new production for The Royal Ballet, co-produced with The National Ballet of Canada.  

 

More details about the Festival programme will be announced in the Autumn. 

 

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, comments, “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to invite these exciting choreographic voices, each with their own distinctive style, to participate in this Festival.  Working with our extraordinary Royal Ballet dancers, this promises to be an exceptional creative experience for all - creatives, performers and audiences alike.” 

  



