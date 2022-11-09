Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Revel Puck Circus to Bring THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR to Lewisham in December

Audiences can expect a joyous and absurdist examination of fear, filled with to the brim with home-grown talent and a diverse roster of artists.

Nov. 09, 2022  

This December, The Revel Puck Circus are coming to Lewisham with their fantastic five-star show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular from 15th December until 8th January 2022. As part of LIT!, the finale of Lewisham's year as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's London Borough of Culture 2022, this astonishing production presents the brightest young talent of the London circus scene, promising to clear all preconceptions of circus and welcome audiences into the world of the Revel Pucks. Audiences can expect a joyous and absurdist examination of fear, filled with to the brim with home-grown talent and a diverse roster of artists. Showcasing an assortment of specialties there is something for everyone, from shocking swinging chainsaws and astonishing acrobatics to a terrific teeterboard trio.

Amongst these powerful performers are Canadian clown and acrobat Arielle Lauzon (La Galerie, Machine de Cirque; DREAM PARADE Christian Dior SS19 & Mimbre, Paris Fashion Week), aerial straps artist Imani Vital (Fools Delight Circus, Oxfordshire; Circus Flavours, Upswing) the first teeterboard troupe to come from the National Centre for Circus Arts Shane Hampden (KIN, Barely Methodical Troupe; One Young World, Royal Albert Hall) Sebastian Parker (One Young World, Royal Albert Hall) and Emily Lannigan (One Young World, Royal Albert Hall). Returning from the Edinburgh Fringe after performing with Barely Methodical Troupe, Fiona Thornhill (Mimbre Acrobats Covid-19 Response Film, BBC; KIN, Barely Methodical Troupe) will be performing her astonishing solo Cyr Wheel act; making her professional debut, cloud swing artist Annie Zita Bachman and wire walking from Poppy Plowman (Gorilla Circus; Race Horse Company).

The Revel Puck Circus seek to unite communities, providing them with a sense of escapism away from business of pantomimes performances this winter and are proud to present their dazzling winter showcase The Wing Scuffle Spectacular supported by The Arts Council England, Waltham Forest Council and Footsbarn Theatre. Working in partnership with Lewisham London Borough of Culture 2022, the company aim to capture audience imaginations and create performances that unite and resonate with local communities.

Offering an alternative Winter Wonderland, all spaces will be heated, and local food vendors will be situated around the site, presenting cosy tent spaces with warm winter cocktails, Christmas themed popcorn and mince pies. Local artists will be programmed across the event and live music will be performed in the bar tent surrounded by local visual artwork displayed around the circus village.

Artistic Director, Luke Hallgarten comments Winter is our favourite season to put on a show! The spirit, the community atmosphere, and the magic of this time of year. We are so excited to welcome audiences to our alternative festive experience, come and be warm and merry with the Revel Pucks! Come and drink a glass of mulled wine in our heated bar tent curated by local Lewisham artists, before heading into the cosy (and also heated!) big top for a spectacular show from the very best of London's contemporary circus talent!

Creative Director for The Albany, Vicki Amedume comments, We're so pleased to be working with The Revel Puck Circus to present this joyful show as part of LIT!, the finale celebrations of Lewisham's year as London Borough of Culture 2022. The Wing Scuffle Spectacular offers an alternative festive experience and a fresh perspective on a popular artform, with London communities at its heart. We look forward to welcoming audiences to Beckenham Place Park this December.




