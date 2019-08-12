The Old Vic Names Harriet Mackie New Producer
The Old Vic announces the appointment of Harriet Mackie as Producer at The Old Vic, replacing Georgia Gatti who will leave the organisation later this year.
Harriet joins The Old Vic team from the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh where she has been Senior Producer since June 2017. Productions at the Lyceum have included: Solaris adapted by David Greig, directed by Matt Lutton (a co-production with the Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne and Lyric Hammersmith); The Duchess of Malfi adapted and directed by Zinnie Harris (a co-production with the Citizens Theatre); the forthcoming Old Vic production of Local Hero, directed by John Crowley (a co-production with The Old Vic, Neal St Productions and Caledonia Productions); Touching the Void adapted by David Greig, directed by Tom Morris (a co pro with Bristol Old Vic, Fuel, Royal and Derngate and Fiery Angel); and Wendy and Peter Pan adapted by Ella Hickson, directed by Eleanor Rhode.
Prior to her role at the Lyceum, Harriet was Senior Producer at Leeds Playhouse, Producer at Watford Palace Theatre and Creative Producer and Programmer at The Theatre, Chipping Norton.
On her appointment Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, said: 'As we prepare to bid a fond farewell to Georgia Gatti, who leaves us at the end of the year, I'm pleased and excited to have Harriet Mackie joining us as Producer at The Old Vic. Harriet brings a varied and impressive range of experience to the role, most recently as Senior Producer at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, and I and the entire team look forward enormously to working with her'
Harriet said: 'I am thrilled to be joining The Old Vic team later this year. As an audience member I have experienced the joy that their productions give to so many. For the past two years I have also had the pleasure of working in partnership with the team on our co-production of Local Hero, seeing their passion, ambition and values first hand. I am, however, very sad to be leaving the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and the Scottish theatre community who have welcomed me so wholeheartedly. It is a community that I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of, and have learned much from. The Lyceum audiences are in for an amazing journey ahead with the wonderful David Greig. I am very excited to embrace this new opportunity of working with Matthew, Kate and the team. I can't wait to be a part of The Old Vic's future work'
David Greig, Artistic Director, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, said: 'We're really sorry to see Harriet go - she has been integral to the development of the Lyceum's programme and profile during her time here. But, whilst we're so sad to lose her talent and tirelessness, we're thrilled that she's leaving to work with one of Britain's best theatres. We're also happy she'll remain close to us as we work together on shows like Local Hero. The Old Vic is lucky to have such a fantastic team member, and we wish her and them all the best for the future'