The Old Vic Cancels 2022 Production of INTO THE WOODS

The Old Vic has cancelled its previously announced production of Into The Woods, which was set to be performed from 16 April to 9 July 2022.

No details were revealed as to why the production was cancelled, or what the future may hold for the show.

The statement posted to the theatre's website is as follows:

The Old Vic and co-producers Scenario Two have mutually agreed that the production of Into the Woods, scheduled for spring 2022, will not take place at The Old Vic. All ticket bookers will be contacted directly. The Old Vic wishes the show well for its future life.

