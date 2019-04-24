The Old Vic Acts To Improve Access and Loo Provision

Temporary toilets on Webber Street

How many times have you been to a theatre and thought: "Why isn't this building more accessible?", "Why isn't there more space in the foyer?" or "Why aren't there more loos?".

Such things are perennial problems in our older theatre buildings. Now one venerable institution, despite being a Grade II-listed building, has decided to actually do something about it.

London's Old Vic, in its 200th year, launched a public fundraising campaign to modernise facilities for its audiences. Now that the first phase of £3.3 million construction and redesign works are well underway, we went along for a quick hard hat tour to see how it's all going.

The extent of the works is clear to see. But whilst significant construction and moving of walls is taking place, thanks to some excellent temporary facilities and patient support from audiences, the theatre is still fully functional.

Ground floor reconfiguration works

A new side entrance, including a lift, will for the first time provide full access for disabled patrons to front of house spaces including the box office, basement bar, main foyer and auditorium. There will soon be potential for up to 10 wheelchair spaces in the stalls, a massive improvement from the current provision of two.

The rear auditorium wall is being shifted forward and three rows of seats removed from the rear stalls. This will cost something in ticket sales, but the reward will be a more pleasant theatre-going experience outside of the auditorium before, during and after shows - including the creation of a bar in the main foyer.

Additionally, the basement bar area is being reconfigured, with disabled access and improved staircases and layout to allow better flow of people. It will also make space for one of the most crucial but commonly inadequate facilities in any theatre...

The new downstairs loos taking shape

Interval loo queues were the number one complaint of Old Vic audiences (and this surely must be the case in many theatres). The theatre has listened, and thanks to the new layout, the provision of ladies' toilets is being doubled from 12 to 24 across the building.

There'll also be a unisex loo downstairs, with the possibility for converting more to be unisex in the future.

All the works are due to be completed by September 2019, and we can't wait to see the full new set-up when it's unveiled.

We also look forward to no longer having to choose between getting a G&T or going to the loo during the interval. Cheers, Old Vic!

Photo credit: Emma Watkins, Old Vic





