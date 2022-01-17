The National Theatre and Cutting Edge Media Music Form Exclusive Partnership

The National Theatre and Cutting Edge Media Music have formed an exclusive partnership to develop and share the music in all the productions created by the National Theatre.

In early 2020 Cutting Edge acquired Broadway Records, founded by Van Dean and which is believed by many to be the leading independent soundtrack label servicing the Broadway community. Since inception Broadway records has released hundreds of cast albums including favourites like "Anastasia", "Matilda", "The Color Purple" and "A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream".

Founded in the UK in the early 2000's The Cutting Edge Group have become the leading independent music for media business in the US and UK. During the last decade, they have been involved with more than 1000 films, TV shows and games, working for and on behalf of the most important creative talent in the industry.

The move into live theatre completes the Cutting Edge offering and the partnership with the National Theatre, which produces work seen right across the world, is a cornerstone.

Cutting Edge will release the soundtracks to the National Theatre's world-class theatrical productions through its musical theatre record label, Broadway Records, including the release of the original soundtrack to Hex, a new musical based on the classic fairy-tale Sleeping Beauty directed by Rufus Norris with music by Jim Fortune and The Lehman Trilogy, a National Theatre co-production with Neal Street Productions, directed by Sam Mendes, with music by Nick Powell which tells the story of a family and a company that changed the world. Further soundtracks to be released include All Kinds of Limbo, inspired by the National's production of Small Island, an immersive performance employing virtual reality and holography that features music by Nubiya Brandon and Raffy Bushman; and Trouble in Mind, Alice Childress's masterpiece from the 1950's directed by Nancy Medina, again with music by Nubiya Brandon and Raffy Bushman.

"This partnership with Cutting Edge marks the start of an exciting new chapter for music at the National Theatre. This collaboration will allow us to release and publish music in a state-of-the-art way and give audiences worldwide access to the brilliant music of the many composers and musicians we work with. I'm delighted that Hex will be one of the first releases and I am looking forward to many more projects to come." (Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre)

Cutting Edge will also provide the National Theatre with access to its premium music services and resources from its operations in New York, London and Los Angeles, and administer the National Theatre's future music publishing rights.

From the moment I watched "Albert Speer" at the National Theatre, when I was twelve years old, I have loved the theatre. Our Partnership with the National Theatre is a dream come true and working closely with Rufus, the NT's Creative Director of Music Marc Tritschler and the team at the National Theatre is a true privilege for all of us at Cutting Edge. (Tara Finegan COO Cutting Edge).

The partnership will allow the National Theatre to develop its music strategy and support its development of musical theatre as well as grow Cutting Edge's presence in live entertainment

The National Theatre produces some of the world's greatest plays and musicals, and it is a tremendous honour to be their record label partner. Their work consistently inspires us and we are thrilled about all of the exciting music projects in the works and yet to come.

- (Van Dean CEO Broadway records)