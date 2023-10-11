The London 50-Hour Improvathon Returns in March 2024 at Wilton's Music Hall

The production runs from 7pm Friday 8 March continuously until 9pm Sunday.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The London 50-Hour Improvathon is back! After a five-year break the event will take place at Wilton's Music Hall.

The London 50-Hour Improvathon: The Wedding Party will run from 7pm Friday 8 March continuously until 9pm Sunday.

Prepare to say Say ‘I Do!' to an hilarious weekend with the world's best improvisers.

It's wedding season at Wilton's Castle – the UK's number one wedding venue. Loved-up couples arrive with friends and family to celebrate their big day, but will they even make it to the altar?

Expect bouquet tosses, best man speeches, first dances, family feuds, adventurous catering and cold feet.

Inspired by cinematic classics including ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral', ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding', ‘Mamma, Mia!', ‘Muriel's Wedding', ‘Bridesmaids', ‘My Best Friend's Wedding', ‘Wedding Crashers', ‘The Wedding Singer' and many more!

A 50-hour improvised comedy soap opera in 25 hilarious episodes - you can catch just one episode, or binge watch the whole season like your favourite Netflix show.

Starting at 7pm on Friday and playing continuously in 2-hour episodes until 9pm on Sunday (yes, right through the night!) with a live band and refreshments available throughout. There's even a special ‘Family Episode' at 11am on Sunday, suitable for kids of all ages!

Featuring stars of Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Tony Award-winning Mischief Theatre (‘The Play That Goes Wrong'), alongside comedians, performers and international guests.

The full line up will be announced in 2024.

Directed by Adam Meggido (co-artistic director of Olivier Award-winning ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' and director of the Olivier Award-nominated ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong') and Ali James.

Produced by Showstopper Productions & Oak Ash and Thorn .




