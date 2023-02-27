Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Kingdom Choir Announce 30th Anniversary Concert at London Queen Elizabeth Hall in November

The performance is on 30th November.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The Kingdom Choir Announce 30th Anniversary Concert at London Queen Elizabeth Hall in November

Legendary London based choir Kingdom Choir have announced a special 30th anniversary date at Queen Elizbeth Hall London on 30th November.

The Kingdom Choir have a huge list of accolades including performing at British Summer Time with Barbara Streisand, opening the Major League Baseball game, performed headline tours across the UK, US and Australia.

Perhaps best known for their show-stopping performance of 'Stand By Me' at the Royal Wedding in May 2018, The Kingdom Choir signed a major record deal with Sony Music UK and released their debut album 'Stand By Me' later that year.

The album included the choir's much-loved rendition of 'Stand By Me', which went straight in at Number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart, and showcased the pure joy and spiritual essence that runs through all of their performances.

The group of singers from in and around London draw from various Christian traditions and are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performance, led by founder/conductor, Karen Gibson, who was awarded an MBE in 2020 for her service to Music.

Prior to performing in front of nearly 2 billion people at the Royal Wedding, the largest audience The Kingdom Choir had performed to in recent years was just 600 people. Since then the choir have performed concerts all over the world including sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, the Royal Albert Hall and the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk / southbankcentre.co.uk




Post Malone Extends Wildly Successful Twelve Carat Tour Into Europe Photo
Post Malone Extends Wildly Successful 'Twelve Carat' Tour Into Europe
With support from Roddy Ricch on select dates, each night’s packed setlist featured hits like “Reputation”, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, and “Cooped Up” from the new album as well as fan-favourites like “Rockstar”, “Congratulations”, and “Better Now”.  Each song featured a delicate precision of visual and auditory senses.
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans BLEAK EXPECTATIONS Photo
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
The Kings Head Theatre Announces Full Programme for SIGHT UNSEEN Photo
The King's Head Theatre Announces Full Programme for SIGHT UNSEEN
The King's Head Theatre has announced the full programme for SIGHT UNSEEN – a season of work unpacking diversity and unheard voices, curated by Guest Artistic Director Isabel Adomakoh Young as part of The Takeover.
Philharmonia Residency at Cromwell Place Continues in March with Women in Art Theme Photo
Philharmonia Residency at Cromwell Place Continues in March with Women in Art Theme
The second half of this year-long residency of intimate concerts continues on 11 March.  Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.

More Hot Stories For You


Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's WellsLes Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells
February 28, 2023

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben 'Rubix' Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.   
Omnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's DayOmnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's Day
February 28, 2023

Omnibus Theatre celebrates International Women's Day on 8th March 2023 with a month of work from female theatre makers exploring life through the lens of womanhood. Learn more about the full season here!
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONSAdditional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
February 28, 2023

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
FRAGMENTS Comes to The Playground Theatre in AprilFRAGMENTS Comes to The Playground Theatre in April
February 28, 2023

Using papyrus, shadow puppetry and offstage action to shed light on the way we fill in the gaps in how we see the world, Fragments searches for an ancient lost play, of which only fragments survive.
The King's Head Theatre Announces Full Programme for SIGHT UNSEENThe King's Head Theatre Announces Full Programme for SIGHT UNSEEN
February 28, 2023

The King's Head Theatre has announced the full programme for SIGHT UNSEEN – a season of work unpacking diversity and unheard voices, curated by Guest Artistic Director Isabel Adomakoh Young as part of The Takeover.
share