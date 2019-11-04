The First £15 Performances Go On Sale Today For CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James McAvoy

The first £15 performances go on sale today, Monday 4 November, at 12pm for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominee James McAvoy. In association with British Airways, £15 tickets will be offered throughout the season as part of the company's commitment to making theatre more accessible. The Jamie Lloyd Company is the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group, the UK's leading theatre company, and artistic director Jamie Lloyd.

These £15 tickets are available to under 30s, key workers, and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits for performances on 2 December (7.30pm), 12 December (2.30pm), 16 December (7.30pm) and 2 January (2.30pm). They will be available to book for a limited time only at https://www.atgtickets.com/cyrano15/. Further £15 performances to be released throughout the season, which runs until September 2020.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love. There's just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac - or can his mastery of language set Roxane's world alight?

Cyrano de Bergerac opens at Playhouse Theatre on 6 December, with previews from 27 November and runs until 29 February.

The company, supported by British Airways, are also offering 15,000 free tickets. These tickets will be distributed by a dedicated outreach manager to both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. If you work with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, please register your interest here.

£15 Performances - Cyrano de Bergerac

Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/cyrano15/

On sale from 12pm on Monday 4 November for a limited time only. Must be booked online. Please note £15 tickets can only be picked up from the theatre box office 45 minutes prior to the show, and valid ID must be presented upon collection, or entry will be denied.





