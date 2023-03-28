Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs opens on Thursday 27 April for 6 performances.

Mar. 28, 2023  
The ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG

This April, closing the main stage season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Henryk Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, the iconic poetic meditation on motherhood and loss. The composer's most well-known work, it is one of the biggest selling contemporary classical pieces of all time, having sold more than a million copies since its first recording was released in 1992.

Fifteen years after it was composed, this 1992 recording was released to commemorate the memory of those lost during the Holocaust. Following this release, Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs became a worldwide commercial and critical success.

A symphony in three mournful and reflective moments, a single soprano voice paints a tryptic of motherhood; first a lament of the Virgin Mary, the second a message written on the wall of a concentration camp, and the third a mother searching for her lost son. This production is presented in its original Polish, with English subtitles, and marks the first time the ENO performs this critical sensation.

The award-winning Isabella Bywater returns to the ENO to direct and design this unprecedented staged production of Górecki's beloved work. Her directing successes include La bohème for San Diego Opera and Lucia di Lammermoor at Danish National Opera. As a designer, she is already known to ENO audiences of two of Jonathan Miller's most iconic productions, La bohème and The Elixir of Love.

Conducting the full force of the ENO Orchestra, which includes 72 world-class musicians, is Russian-American Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya who is making her ENO debut. A committed advocate for operatic rarities and contemporary works, her strength as a visionary collaborator has guided new perspectives on staged and symphonic repertoire. Yankovskaya is the Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater.

The 'standout' (Post Gazette Pittsburgh) and 'superb' (The Guardian) American soprano Nicole Chevalier makes her ENO debut starring in this solo operatic performance. Chevalier has recently performed leading roles in opera houses and festivals internationally, including Festival D'Aix-en-Provence, Salzburg Festival, Royal Opera House and Staatsoper Berlin.

Completing the creative team is Roberto Vitalini as the Video Designer, Jon Driscoll as the Lighting Designer, and Dan O'Neil as the Movement Director.

This staging of Symphony of Sorrowful Songs is the ENO's first production adhering to the Theatre Green Book. The costumes have been sourced from charity shop purchases with the ENO's costume department buying second-hand clothes, supporting both the charity sector and investing in existing resources.

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs opens on Thursday 27 April for 6 performances: Apr 27 and May 3, 5 at 19.30. Apr 29 at 19.00. Apr 29 and May 6 at 16.00.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

*£2.25 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.

In partnership with The Adam Mickiewicz Institute, which is co-financed by the Minister of Culture & National Heritage of the Republic of Poland.




Cast and Creative Team Set For First Stage Adaptation Of I, DANIEL BLAKE Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For First Stage Adaptation Of I, DANIEL BLAKE
The world premiere stage adaptation of I, Daniel Blake that exposes the stark reality behind the cost-of-living crisis headlines will open at Northern Stage (25 May - 10 June) before touring.
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President Photo
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President
Derek Griffiths MBE, the highly-acclaimed and much-loved actor, children's television presenter, composer and pantomime performer, has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the UK Pantomime Association.  
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DA Photo
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DADENI
Wales Millennium Centre and Frân Wen are joining forces to produce a brand-new Welsh-language dramatic musical.
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre Photo
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre
In a time of social division, Unfolding Theatre's A Street Like This is a music-filled theatre production that reminds us we've got more in common than divides us.

More Hot Stories For You


Critics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & VenueCritics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue
March 27, 2023

The Drama Section of the UK Critics’ Circle revealed that the 2023 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards will take place on the afternoon of Monday 17 April at the new @sohoplace theatre in London.
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63
March 27, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham FringeTheatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe
March 27, 2023

Theatre Peckham is bringing Peckham Fringe back for its second year in 2023, hosting 18 productions that will take over the main theatre and studio space for five weeks. Last year's Peckham Fringe was highly successful, with Tatenda Shamiso's No ID going on to run at VAULT Festival and the Royal Court, and David Alade's Offie nominated Sunny Side Up having a three-week run at Theatre Peckham.
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICALPhotos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL
March 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National LotteryAlexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
March 27, 2023

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
share