The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Dancer, JOSEPH... Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew are all feeling like Jacob's Favorite Sons because we're sharing cocktails and laughs with the choreographer of the West End's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, JoAnn M. Hunter!

We're pouring out Milagro Tequila this week as JoAnn spills about the new London production of Joseph... with dance arrangements, her incredible career from Performer to Choreographer and Director, and the skills and mindset she thinks every dancer should bring into the audition room.

Game Master Kimberly leads us through the classic "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," JoAnn makes her way through the muddy waters of "Kevin's Corner," and then Kimberly introduces a new game of imagination (and Lights of Broadway Show Cards) called "Curtains."

JoAnn also shares how Nathan Lane summarized the beginning of the show to latecomers in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the new show she's developing called SuperYou the Musical by Lourdes Lane, and audience reactions she'll never forget. We have an amazing time with JoAnn so pour yourself a refreshment and join in as JoAnn M Hunter gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About JoAnn : JoAnn M Hunter began her career as a successful Broadway dancer with over 12 Broadway shows to her credit. She has had the privilege of working with some the most creative directors and choreographers. With the knowledge she gained from these enormous talents she has honed her own craft and voice as a choreographer.

She began her choreographic career as an Associate on shows such as All Shook Up, The Wedding Singer, Curtains, and Spring Awakening. Her own credits include Harmony- Ahmanson/Alliance, The Nutty Professor-TPAC, On A Clear Day- Broadway, She Loves Me- Roundabout, Dedalus Lounge- Royal Family Prod, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang- US Nat'l tour, The 12- NY workshop, Oliver- PMP, Curtains-PMP, Drama League Galas honoring Angela Landsbury, Kristen Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Debra Monks Birthday Bash for BC/EFA. She is developing a ballet with words about the loss of physical identity through movement.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles