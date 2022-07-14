Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tenor Russell Thomas Says Casting A Black Man As OTELLO Is Nothing To Celebrate

The singer is the first black man to be cast in the role at the Royal Opera House

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
Tenor Russell Thomas Says Casting A Black Man As OTELLO Is Nothing To Celebrate

Celebrated tenor Russell Thomas has said that his casting as the first black man to play the lead in Otello at the Royal Opera House is no cause for celebration, according to The Times.

The opera has been played 234 times at the Covent Garden venue, but has never been seen with a black man in the lead role, until now.

Thomas is reported to have said: "I think it's quite sad to be honest. How old is the Royal Opera House? I find it difficult to believe that in more than 100 years there has not been a black man that has sung this role. I find it generally that people like to celebrate these things but it is actually something they should be mostly embarrassed about - that it has taken this long."

Verdi's opera is based on the Shakespeare play Othello, in which the title role is a Moor. Thomas has played the incredibly challenging role 21 times during his career.

Oliver Meers, director of opera at the Royal Opera House said: "We are delighted that Russell Thomas becomes the first black Otello to ever sing this, one of the most punishing of all tenor roles, at Covent Garden - a historic and overdue moment in our long story."

Read the full article here.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Tenor Russell Thomas Says Casting A Black Man As OTELLO Is Nothing To Celebrate
July 14, 2022

Celebrated tenor Russell Thomas has said that his casting as the first black man to play the lead in Otello at the Royal Opera House is no cause for celebration, according to The Times.
Get 24hr Pre-Sale Tickets For The Globe Winter Season 2022/23
July 14, 2022

Get 24hr Pre-Sale Tickets For @The_Globe Winter Season 2022/23, including the bombastic Henry V, bloodthirsty Titus Andronicus, and soaring The Winter’s Tale
Indiana Lown-Collins Wins This Year's JMK Award
July 14, 2022

The JMK Trust has announced that Indiana Lown-Collins wins this year’s JMK Award with her production of The Solid Life of Sugar Water by Jack Thorne. Presented in partnership with the Orange Tree Theatre, the production forms part of Artistic Director Paul Miller’s final season at the venue and opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November.
West End Backstage Workers Reject 10% Pay Rise
July 13, 2022

The Stage has reported that West End backstage workers have voted to reject the 10% pay increase offer from the Society of London Theatre, which union BECTU criticised for having 'strings attached'.  
Exclusive Ticket Prices For GREASE: THE MUSICAL
July 13, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For Grease: The Musical From Just £20! Book by 16 July.