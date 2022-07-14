Tenor Russell Thomas Says Casting A Black Man As OTELLO Is Nothing To Celebrate

Celebrated tenor Russell Thomas has said that his casting as the first black man to play the lead in Otello at the Royal Opera House is no cause for celebration, according to The Times.

The opera has been played 234 times at the Covent Garden venue, but has never been seen with a black man in the lead role, until now.

Thomas is reported to have said: "I think it's quite sad to be honest. How old is the Royal Opera House? I find it difficult to believe that in more than 100 years there has not been a black man that has sung this role. I find it generally that people like to celebrate these things but it is actually something they should be mostly embarrassed about - that it has taken this long."

Verdi's opera is based on the Shakespeare play Othello, in which the title role is a Moor. Thomas has played the incredibly challenging role 21 times during his career.

Oliver Meers, director of opera at the Royal Opera House said: "We are delighted that Russell Thomas becomes the first black Otello to ever sing this, one of the most punishing of all tenor roles, at Covent Garden - a historic and overdue moment in our long story."

