Teens Go Behind the Scenes of London's West End on #InspiringFutureTheatre Day

Jun. 28, 2019  

Next week on 3 July, hundreds of Westminster teenagers will get an exclusive insight behind the scenes of London's West End, as part of #InspiringFutureTheatre Day, a celebration of offstage theatre careers campaign Inspiring Future Theatre, one year since it launched.

Working with youth culture programme Westminster City Lions, Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre are bringing nearly 500 13 to 16-year-olds from Westminster schools, who rarely get a chance to engage with the world-leading theatre on their doorstep, into the heart of the West End to discover the offstage careers available.

11 West End theatres, including venues from the major commercial London theatre owners, are hosting activities - from speed networking sessions to technical insights into staging a large-scale show. The teenagers will then watch extracts from hit British musicals Six and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The theatres participating are Theatre Royal Haymarket, the Cambridge Theatre, the Vaudeville Theatre, the Aldwych Theatre, the Piccadilly Theatre, the Prince of Wales Theatre, the Gillian Lynne Theatre, The Donmar Warehouse, the Apollo Theatre, the Royal Opera House and the Arts Theatre.

Many of the 80 theatre professionals involved in the day are Inspiring Future Theatre Ambassadors, just some of over 1000 people around the country who have committed to visit schools and talk to young people about jobs in theatre.

Inspiring Future Theatre is a joint initiative by SOLT, UK Theatre and Education & Employers.

An #InspiringFutureTheatre social media campaign will also take place on 3 July, with the country's theatres, arts organisations and industry professionals sharing their inspirations and education and careers work.



