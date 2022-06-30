Tectum Theatre Brings HAND OF GOD To London

Birmingham. 0121. The grotty Powerleague pitches. The era of the Topman Rihanna T'shirt, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal Sunnies. Kieron has just been kicked out of his beloved 5 aside football team for missing the division 5 deciding goal. He now has to make the decision - give up on his dreams of being scouted, or form a new team from the drug dealers at the Hardwick Arms.

Tectum Theatre are kicking off this summer with their debut play "Hand Of God". This bold, brave and raucous one-man show combines original songs inspired by "The Streets" with an honest, working class Brummie story to bring you this loud, proud and unrelenting production that explores how football can bring a community together, why men aren't talking to each other and if football could be the thing to get men talking about their mental health.

Tectum are a bold, brand new theatre company founded in 2020 and dedicated to supporting, showcasing and celebrating working class talent. Proud Brummie and Tectum Theatre Founder, Sam Butters, described the production as "an attempt to break down barriers that can sometimes be in our way within working class culture, we want to use Hand of God to reach people in a way that's relatable to those men that go down the pub with their mates but never talk to each other about what's really going on. We want Hand of God to get people through those theatre doors, even if you've never been to the theatre before. We want to use this play to kick start these important conversations and empower people to start communicating the things they're not saying".

Directing duo Charlie Derrar and Joesph Siddle from Brutal Snake Productions are going to be collaborating on the piece. When asked what they want the message of the play to be, they said "We hope that this play will break down barriers, open hearts, and leave our audience with the language to go forward and continue an honest and open dialogue around mental health. Hand of God is loud, it's bold, it's in your face and it's shamelessly working class".

When asked what she hoped audiences would take away from the piece after watching it, Producer of the piece and fellow Brummie, Danielle J Gearing said "we want people to come out of Hand of God feeling like they have had a really good night out, we want people to come out feeling like they've been raving under the arches of Birmingham. It's loud, electric, and unapologetically Brummie."

Hand of God is running at The Hope Theatre from 19th - 30th July and you can buy tickets now.

All Tectum's work is self-funded so if you want to help Tectum continue their important work by raising awareness and money, you can donate to their Crowdfunder here. All proceeds will be going towards paying the working-class artists on their team.