Tamsin Greig in CRANFORD and More Set For Orange Tree Theatre's 2026/27 Season

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Ahead of their upcoming productions of a small and quiet light with Priyanga Burford and Murder in the Cathedral with David Suchet, the Orange Tree Theatre has announced full programming for its 2026/2027 season.

Cranford

This Christmas, multi-award-winning actress Tamsin Greig will lead the company in Cranford by Lin Coghlan and Shaun McKenna, based on the original novel by Elizabeth Gaskell, co-created and directed by Josh Roche. The production will reunite Coghlan, McKenna and Roche following their critically acclaimed adaptation of The Forsyte Saga (Park Theatre, RSC). Cranford will open on 13 November, with previews from 3 November 2026, and runs until 16 January 2027.

King Lear and Richard II

Joining the previously announced Roger Allam and Freddie Fox in King Lear and Richard II will be Arthur Hughes and Amber James who will perform the Shakespeares in repertory. Directed by OT's Artistic Director, Tom Littler, the productions will open on 3 March, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 10 April 2027.

The Vortex

Noël Coward's The Vortex will be led by Olivia Williams, marking her OT debut, and be directed by Jonathan Munby, bringing this striking psychodrama to the OT stage. The play will open on Friday 23 April, with previews from 17 April, and runs until 29 May 2027.

Sapling

The 2025 winner of the Women's Prize for Playwriting, Georgina Duncan's play Sapling will have its world premiere directed by Claire O'Reilly. This is a co-production with Sheffield Theatres, Paines Plough, and the Women's Prize for Playwriting, opening on 9 June, with previews from 5 June, and runs until 3 July 2027 before transferring to Sheffield.

Infamous Anne

Next, the world premiere of acclaimed playwright Penelope Skinner's Infamous Anne will see Claire Skinner make her OT debut in the titular role of Anne. This new comedy will be directed by Charlotte Gwinner. The production opens on 16 July, with previews from 10 July, and runs until 7 August 2027.

OT Music

Also announced, a brand-new collaboration with St Mary Magdalene church to present OT Music, bringing world-leading musicians to the heart of Richmond. The season, curated by Seb Gillot, will welcome internationally acclaimed artists to perform in a programme of solo and chamber recitals. OT Music is programmed up until June 2027, alongside the return of the OT's Sunday Morning Coffee Concerts presented by Dorothea Vogel, former violist of the Allegri Quartet. Highlights include British pianist Harry Baker's exploration of Impressions, from Debussy to Coltrane, OT favourite Jane Asher in Constanze, a musical exploration of Mozart's beloved wife written by Tim Coates, Schubert's two great song cycles, Die schöne Müllerin and Mark Padmore in Winterreise, as well as performances from soprano Dame Emma Kirkby, the London Conchord Ensemble, and celebrated pianist David Owen Norris.

Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, Tom Littler, said: “The Orange Tree is a home for great writing illuminated by great acting. And what a feast of writing this is: Georgina Duncan's new play, Sapling, winner of the 2025 Women's Prize for Playwriting; Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan adapting Elizabeth Gaskell; the world premiere of Penelope Skinner's new comedy; Noël Coward's scorching breakout; and of course, two masterpieces from William Shakespeare.

There's no better theatre to watch a world-class performance up close. I just can't wait to see Tamsin Greig in Cranford, Claire Skinner in Infamous Anne, and Olivia Williams in The Vortex. And I'm looking forward to building a true rep company around the previously announced Roger Allam and Freddie Fox in Richard II and King Lear, with Arthur Hughes and Amber James already on board.

As the OT moves into the final phase of our front of house redevelopment project - our bar and foyer will reopen early next spring - we are striving to offer our audiences more than ever. We're delighted to be starting a new chamber music programme packed with wonderful musicians.”

OT also announced its upcoming programme of community work bringing Shakespeare and live theatre to young people. The OT's flagship project, Primary Shakespeare will tour local primary schools with workshops ahead of school groups seeing Twelfth Night through May to July. Shakespeare Up Close: Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet will also return to tour secondary schools, in a co-production with Guildford Shakespeare Company in November.

OT Teatime Plays and Saturday Seminars will return, with OT Teatime Plays bringing classics, revivals and new work to the venue and Saturday Seminars next instalment taking place on Saturday 10 October, with a small and quiet light offering an insight into the world behind each production.

OT also continues to open its doors to theatre artists from all disciplines to join their free Artists' Network which includes talks and events throughout the year with leading industry professionals.

In addition, OT maintains its commitment to making performances accessible to all with OT On Screen offering the chance to stream this year's productions in the comfort of your own home. OT Under 30 Nights will continue to run with £20 tickets available, half price previews, plus subsidised access tickets, as well as the OT's £1 ticket scheme for those in receipt of government support.

Finally, OT: Open to Everyone, the OT's capital development project is currently taking place to transform the front of house and backstage areas while preserving the unique qualities of the theatre itself. There is just 6% of the £4.5 million target left to raise, for more information and to donate, please visit https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/open/

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