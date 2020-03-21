Take A Livestream Ballet Class With ENB's Tamara Rojo

There are some wonderful initiatives springing up online for those are itching to keep dancing during the shutdown. Tamara Rojo, Artistic Director of English National Ballet, is now leading livestream ballet classes via the company's Facebook - head over to their page to join in!

You can also revisit the classes on ENB's YouTube channel at your leisure, or visit their Instagram. The company has already received positive responses from dancers worldwide - including ENB's own dancers - who are following along in their own homes, plus dance fans eager to give it a go a means of keeping fit.

Thank you so much to Tamara and all the amazing dancers and dance teachers who are finding new ways to reach out to audiences, and to keep us all moving - and sane! - during the shutdown.

If you want to show your appreciation, make sure you donate to your local theatre or arts venue, or to an arts charity.





