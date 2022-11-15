Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023
Performances run Tuesday 21st February - Saturday 11th March 2023.
Following a successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Traverse Theatre, with a subsequent UK tour and hot on the heels of runs at Sydney and Perth Festivals, Happy Meal is heading to London for a three week run at Brixton House from February 21st to 10th March 2023.
Happy Meal by Tabby Lamb (They/she) is directed by Jamie Fletcher (She/her) (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).
Performed by Tommi Bryson and Sam Crerar this life affirming queer rom-com is performed and led by a trans creative team and is presented by Theatre Royal Plymouth and the queer touring company Roots in association with Brixton House.
Tabby Lamb, writer, said: "I cannot wait to bring Happy Meal to my adopted home city of London. The art and community of this city has shaped my art for the past 12 years and I'm thrilled to bring our joyful romantic trans show to Brixton House after an amazing Edinburgh Fringe run, UK tour and Australian festival run!"
James Mackenzie-Blackman, Chief Executive and Executive Producer at Theatre Royal Plymouth said: "Producing and presenting Happy Meal has been a source of great pride. Tabby's beautiful and heartfelt trans love story has brought great joy to audiences in Edinburgh and then on its UK tour. Presenting Happy Meal at Brixton House rightly brings this story to our capital city, in the perfect venue, in the perfect inclusive community."
Gbolahan Obisesan, Artistic Director and joint CEO, said: "Tabby Lamb's voice and theatre making perspective as a storyteller is an important champion for the visibility of trans lives and stories. Happy Meal is a unique insight into one such story that ultimately is about the pursuit of love in the modern world. Brixton House is proud to be able to bring this Edinburgh Fringe First winning production to us for our audiences to see."
Steven Atkinson (He/him), Producer for Roots, said: 'We're honoured to be continuing Brixton House's proud queer history from its Ovalhouse days, following in the huge footsteps of queer trailblazers Gay Sweatshop and Bloolips.'
CAST
Tommi Bryson (she/her) as Bette
Sam Crerar (they/he) as Alec
CREATIVE TEAM
Writer Tabby Lamb (she/they)
Director Jamie Fletcher (she/her)
Set and Costume Ben Stones (he/him)
Video Daniel Denton (he/him)
Lighting Kieron Johnson (they/them)
Sound Eliyana Evans (she/her)
Dramaturg Jennifer Bakst (she/her)
Company Stage Manager Amber Chapel (she/her)
Touring Technical Manager Tom Grace (he/him)
Producer for Roots Steven Atkinson (he/him)
Producer for Theatre Royal Plymouth Sian Weeding (she/her)
Head of Production for Theatre Royal Plymouth Hugh Borthwick (he/him)
London Dates
Tuesday 21st February - Saturday 11th March 2023 (No show Sundays and Mondays)
PRESS NIGHT : THURSDAY 23RD February 7.30pm
Access Performances
BSL Performance; Wednesday 8 March, 7:30pm
BSL Performance; Saturday 25 February, 3pm
AD Performance; Saturday 4 March, 3pm
Venue: Main Theatre, Brixton House
Tickets: £21/£17 from https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209489®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbrixtonhouse.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Times: 7:30pm - matinees 3pm Saturdays
Age guidance 12+
