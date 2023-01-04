THE WEDDING SPEECH Comes to VAULT Festival Next Month

Purple Moon Drama is presenting The Wedding Speech at VAULT Festival this February, a poignant one-woman show highlighting the unpredictable nature of co-dependency amongst families. The Wedding Speech follows Rosemary on her journey of self-discovery, as she looks inward to navigate her rocky relationship not only with her mother, but herself. Purple Moon Drama are continuing their London tour of this electric solo show and will be performing at VAULT Festival in the underground railway arches of Network Theatre.

Rosemary is preparing to do a speech at her mother's wedding and is trying to decide what to say, as her relationship with her mother has been a little less than rosy. Rosemary yearns for emotional connection but shuns it at the same time after years of a co-dependent and toxic relationship with her mother that is taking a long time to unpick. But Rosemary will have to leave her hiding spot eventually to give her speech; she'll have to decide whether to take the high road - or have the last word.

Purple Moon Drama help creative young people from marginalised backgrounds develop their connections and confidence to better access the creative industry. They offer a plethora of programmes and support for those who identify as being part of a marginalised group, from CV support to School Drama clubs and Facilitator Training. Taking participants through a mentor scheme of personal, professional, and creative development, the company encourage individuals to strengthen key skills for their desired career. Striving to create pathways into the arts sector, Purple Moon Drama seek to improve the diversity of the arts and the professional ecosystem within it.

Writer Cheryl May Coward-Walker comments, This is the mother and daughter relationship we're sold from sitcoms to romcoms, and more often than not by our nearest and dearest, but what happens if your maternal bond doesn't fit the "my mum is my BFF" mould? The Wedding Speech is an amusing take on a less-than-rosy mother and daughter relationship. The work involved in this isn't easy, but it has the power to heal entire generations. To reduce this conversation to indulgent mum-bashing is to rob people of their healing. Healing gives us options. It's empowering to know that you get to choose a better way of being. Nothing is fixed. You can cultivate the freedom to be all of you.