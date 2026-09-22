THE TIGER LILLIES: SONGS FOR THE DEAD Will Come to Soho Theatre Walthamstow
Martyn Jacques, Adrian Stout and Budi Butenop will perform new works alongside THE TIGER LILLIES classics.
On Sunday 1 November, a day celebrated in many cultures around the world as the Day for the Dead, the legendary Tiger Lillies are set to take to the stage of Soho Theatre Walthamstow for a special concert dedicated to their favourite subject: death.
Throughout his career, Tiger Lillies frontman Martyn Jacques has written songs exploring the darkest and most extraordinary corners of the human condition – from love, vice and religion to politics, madness and desire. But death has arguably been the subject that has inspired him more than any other.
For one special evening, The Tiger Lillies, Martyn (vocals, accordion, piano, guitar) and fellow band members Adrian Stout (double bass, musical saw, theremin, vocals) and Budi Butenop (Drums) will delve into their vast and unconventional repertoire of songs about mortality, the afterlife, grief, murder, memory and the strange comedy of our inevitable end.
The programme will focus on a suite of new compositions written especially for the occasion which will feature on the band's brand new album also called Songs for the Dead. These will be performed in the show alongside Tiger Lillies classics including Heroin, Gin and Crack of Doom. Newly commissioned visuals will also accompany the songs.
With their unmistakable fusion of dark cabaret, anarchic opera and black humour, The Tiger Lillies have created a musical world entirely their own – one in which the macabre can be both haunting and uplifting, tragic and hilarious.
Led by Grammy-nominated cult legends Martyn Jacques, Adrian Stout and Budi Butenop, Songs of The Dead promises an unforgettable evening in which the dead sing, the living listen, and laughter walks hand in hand with tragedy.
The Tiger Lillies new album Songs for the Dead will be released on CD to coincide with the concert, signed copies will be available on the night. Vinyl, download and streaming options will follow.
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