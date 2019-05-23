THE TALES OF PETER RABBIT AND JEMIMA PUDDLE-DUCK In Concert Comes to Wilton's Music Hall

The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck is a children's concert like no other. This 'truly charming' (Primary Times) introduction to classical music will leave the little ones mesmerised and the not-so-little ones with the warm nostalgia that only Beatrix Potter and her timeless tales can instill.

Stephen McNeff's musical settings of The Tales of Beatrix Potter have enchanted audiences in the UK, America and Canada. With brand new orchestrations, Jimmy Jewell brings this 'engaging, magical hour of nostalgia for both adults and children alike' (The Wee Review) to London following an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.

With storytelling and song accompanied by a live orchestra, see the stories that have captured the hearts and imaginations of children for generations come to life.

Performed by Michelle Todd, Charlotte Christensen, Sarah Gage, Imogen Halsey, Jacob Leeson, Rosa Lennox and William Pennington.

Music by Stephen McNeff

Adapted by Adrian Mitchell

TICKETS from 5

WILTONS MUSIC HALL

28th May - 1st June

12:30pm

www.wiltons.org.uk

Box Office 0207 702 2789







Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You