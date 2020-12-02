THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Presents 42 STREET Starring Bonnie Langford

Join The Shows Must Go On from this Friday 4th December for the multi-award winning production of 42nd Street starring stage legend Bonnie Langford! The show will be available to view for 48 hours.

Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

Tune in below:

The Shows Must Go On channel is bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history!

42 Street is a big...bright...bold dance musical. It's the ultimate backstage showbiz fairy tale when a stage struck understudy becomes an overnight star. Filled with a hit parade of songs like "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're in the Money," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and of course, "42nd Street," it will leave you tapping your toes, with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Bonnie Langford has appeared on Broadway and in the West End in shows including Peter Pan, Cats, The Pirates of Penzance and Chicago. From 2015 to 2018, she portrayed the role of Carmel Kazemi on the BBC soap opera EastEnders, for which she received the 2016 British Soap Award for Best Newcomer.

Donate to these worthwhile arts causes:

UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/

US: https://broadwaycares.org/

Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/

