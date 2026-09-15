The Royal Ballet School To Mark Centenary With Royal Ballet Gala

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This autumn, The Royal Ballet, The Royal Ballet School, and Birmingham Royal Ballet join forces in a grand showcase honouring the history, legacy and future of the School as it celebrates its centenary year. The special programme sees a mixture of heritage works from some of the most prominent choreographers from across the 20th and 21st centuries, alongside celebrated contemporary works and three new creations from choreographers who are previous alumni of the School.

From the School's roots under the guiding hand of Founder Ninette de Valois in 1926 and the creative genius of Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton, a century of inspired artistic vision has established an exceptional training tradition. With generations of graduates among the ranks of both Companies, The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet owe their illustrious reputations to The Royal Ballet School.

The programme begins with a suite from Ninette de Valois' Checkmate, featuring Royal Ballet School and leading Royal Ballet dancers. The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet perform Frederick Ashton's Birthday Offering, as well as Nimbus by Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor.

Three new works are being created especially for this occasion. Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon choreographs a work on Lauren Cuthbertson and Lukas B. Brændsrød, and Cathy Marston creates a new duet inspired by her recent Royal Ballet work Against the Tide with Matthew Ball and William Bracewell. Valentino Zucchetti's new creation brings together dancers from both Companies and across all years of the School in a rousing finale to the celebrations.

Excerpts from other ballets and choreographers associated with the School and Companies will include Swan Lake, Kenneth MacMillan's Winter Dreams and Manon, and David Bintley's Still Life at the Penguin Café. The gala also includes Joshua Junker's That's someone you never forget and a duet by Loughlan Prior, created for Steven McRae and Sarah Lamb as part of The McRae/Vassilev Project.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said:

“Ninette de Valois' vision and determination to create what would become The Royal Ballet, and later Birmingham Royal Ballet, began with her founding of The Royal Ballet School in 1926, establishing the foundations of English ballet training. To honour that legacy through this special centenary gala celebration means a great deal to me personally. My years at The Royal Ballet School in the 1970s and 1980s were life-changing, and I feel deeply privileged to have been among the last generation to work with Ninette de Valois and Frederick Ashton. Those experiences have stayed with me throughout my career, and now, as Director of The Royal Ballet, it is a real honour to bring together the School, The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet for this celebration: a showcase of treasured works from the Companies' past and present, and an inspiring glimpse of their future.”

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