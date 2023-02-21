Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent Garden

The immersive production runs 21 March – 16 April.

Feb. 21, 2023  
THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent Garden

Histrionic Productions has announced The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure in the heart of London's iconic Covent Garden Piazza this Easter from 21 March - 16 April. Through a captivating mix of live performance and puppetry, visitors will be transported back to a Covent Garden of old, teeming with fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables as Beatrix Potter heads out on a mission to rescue Jemima Puddle-Duck from the clutches of Mr. McGregor.

During this brand-new 50-minute interactive outdoor adventure, families will experience Peter Rabbit's adventures in person as they accompany Beatrix Potter to search for secret notes, maps, and other clues and meet Peter Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, and a few surprise encounters along the way. The perfect Easter gift, tickets go on sale on Monday 27 February at midday for this mischievous outdoor immersive experience from www.PeterRabbitEasterAdventure.com. Sign up for further information and priority access to tickets.

The show will be adapted by Calum Finlay, directed by Barney McElholm and designed by Tina Torbey. Between them, the creative team bring the experience of working at The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre of Scotland, Shakespeare's Globe, The Almeida, Theatre Royal Bath, Manchester Royal Exchange and Birmingham REP amongst others.

Alongside the experience, The Easter Adventure Shop will open in Covent Garden's iconic Market Building on 5th March. The new store will offer Peter Rabbit merchandise, a café to relax and refuel, serving a range of delicious refreshments and drinks, as well as an activity area featuring a programme of fun-filled Easter activities for all of the family. Tickets for the show will also be available in store.

Included in the ticket will be an 'Activity Burrow' for creative crafting for all ages including letter writing to Beatrix Potter and a Peter Rabbit reading corner. Additional activities available on site include Mr. McGregor's Obstacle Course for thrill-seeking children who want to test their driving skills in a mini ROVER for ages 4 and above and families will have the opportunity to clamber onto Mr. McGregor's tractor and have a souvenir photograph taken with Peter Rabbit.

Adam McKenzie Wylie, Founder, Histrionic Productions said "After a hugely successful inaugural outing at Blenheim Palace last summer for The Peter Rabbit Garden Adventure, Histrionic Productions is delighted to be staging The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure at Covent Garden this Easter holiday. The combination of Peter Rabbit, the inspirational surroundings of London's original fruit and vegetable market, and Eastertime is perfect theatrical alchemy for an all-new, urban, family, immersive experience for 2023 and we are delighted to once again be working with our friends at Penguin Ventures to bring this family-favourite to life in the heart of old London."

Captivating generations of children around the world, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter has sold over 46 million copies since it was first published over 120 years ago by Frederick Warne. Developed in association with Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. (now a part of Penguin Random House Children's UK) this all-new experience has been created especially for Covent Garden, following Histrionic Productions' acclaimed Peter Rabbit™ Garden Adventure at Blenheim Palace in the summer of 2022.




