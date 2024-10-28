New Musical THE PARENT AGENCY Will Open at Storyhouse Chester in February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Best-selling book The Parent Agency, by comedian and author, David Baddiel, will be brought to the stage next year in a brand-new musical with music and additional lyrics by Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), directed by Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)).

The Parent Agency – The Musical will begin performances at Storyhouse Chester on Saturday 15 February 2025 and will play for two weeks until Sunday 2 March 2025. Gala Night will be on Wednesday 19 February 2025.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 1 November 2024 at www.storyhouse.com, with a presale for Storyhouse members from Monday 28 October.

The Parent Agency - The Musical will appeal to anyone who is, or has been, a child. And also, to anyone who is, or has had, at least one parent. And definitely, to anyone who wishes they weren't called Barry.

Eleven-year-old Barry Bennett hates his name. In fact, it's number one on the list of things he blames his parents (Susan and Geoff) for along with "being boring, never buying him cool stuff, being tired all the time and being too strict”. So, he makes a wish for a better mum and dad and finds himself whisked away to Youngdon in the 'United Kid-dom', an alternate universe where kids get to pick out their perfect parents with the assistance of the staff of the eponymous Parent Agency.

For Barry, this seems like a dream come true, although he soon learns that choosing a new mum and dad isn't as simple as it sounds...

2024 marks the 10th anniversary of David Baddiel's much-loved, the-grass-is-always-greener, debut adventure, which has sold over 355,000 copies worldwide. Celebrations began early this year with the publication of The Parent Agency: 10th Anniversary edition including bonus chapters.

David Baddiel's books have achieved exceptional success and been translated into 30 languages. His children's books have received huge critical acclaim and won some of children's literature's highest accolades including the inaugural Laugh Out Loud Award, for The Parent Agency.

Dan Gillespie Sells, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of The Feeling, has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim for his work in musical theatre. He composed the music for the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which received multiple Olivier Award nominations, toured internationally and was adapted in to an Amazon Original Film. Dan's work has earned him an Ivor Novello Award, Olivier, BAFTA and BRIT nominations, and he was named Stonewall's Entertainer of the Decade in 2015 for his contributions to the LGBT community.

Joining David and Dan on the creative team are director Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Merrily We Roll Along), choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (SIX, Dear Evan Hansen), Costume Designer Sarah Mercadé (Jesus Christ Superstar, 101 Dalmatians, The Spongebob Musical), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Bonnie & Clyde) and Assistant Director Francesca Hsieh (VANYA), with casting by Jill Green CDG and Amy Beadel CDG.

David Baddiel said: “I'm so happy that my first children's book The Parent Agency is going to be made into a musical. It's a book that kids tell me they love, including now young adults who first read it years ago. It takes a very real child on a very magical journey that seems to really suit big musical moments - and these have been brilliantly provided by the genius that is Dan Gillespie Sells, who's been a total joy to work with.”

Dan Gillespie Sells continued: “I'm so excited to be working with David Baddiel on this brand new musical, I've always been a fan of his and I can't wait to get in to the rehearsal room alongside a wonderful creative team to help bring this story to life”

Tim Jackson added: “There's something magical about taking a story that kids and families already love and finding new ways to tell it on stage. I'm looking forward to working alongside David and Dan to turn this wonderful world into a theatrical experience that feels fresh and playful for audiences in Chester and beyond."

Comments