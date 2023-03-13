THE ONLY WHITE Will Make its UK Premiere at the Chelsea Theatre

Mid-winter 1964, a phone rings at Johannesburg Railway Station. John Harris speaks quickly into the receiver: "This is the African Resistance Movement. We have planted a bomb. It is not our intention to harm anyone. Clear the Concourse."

They don't.

The bomb explodes, twenty-three are injured, one dies.

Does the end justify the means? Does one life matter?

As John Harris is arrested and tried for the capital offence of murder, his wife Ann, with baby David in arms, seeks refuge with the Hain family. Seen through the eyes of teenager Peter Hain, the boy who was to become an ardent anti-apartheid campaigner and later a member of the Tony Blair cabinet and then on to The House of Lords, The Only White is the account of a desperate fight for freedom. This is not only the true story of the one white man executed for political activities in Apartheid South Africa, it is also a tale of love, courage and comradeship.

Written by Gail Louw (Argus Angel Award winner for Artistic Excellence at Brighton Festival), directed by Anthony Shrubsall (Best Director for Scenesaver awards and OnComm winner for best series at the 2022 Off West End Awards), The Only White's cast comprises Edward Sage-Green (The Mousetrap - West End, The False One - Sam Wannamaker Playhouse) as John Harris, Avena Mansergh - Wallace (Who Is Theo? - Teahouse Theatre, Lovesick - Hope Theatre) as Ann Harris, Gil Sidaway (Newbies Concert - Union Theatre, The Happy Prince - Watford Palace Theatre) as Peter Hain, Robert Blackwood (The Two Worlds of Charlie F - Theatre Royal Haymarket/National Tour. Whodunnit [unrehearsed] - Park Theatre) as Wal Hain and Emma Wilkinson Wright (Necessary Targets - Southwark Playhouse, Assisted - Edinburgh Fringe) as Ad Hain.

The Only White is produced by Becca Rowson (Finalist for "Innovative New Play" 2022 by London Pub Theatre's, and finalist for Hidden Gem 2022 by LondonTheatre1).