Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ONLY WHITE Will Make its UK Premiere at the Chelsea Theatre

Performances run 4 – 22 April.

Mar. 13, 2023  

THE ONLY WHITE Will Make its UK Premiere at the Chelsea Theatre

Mid-winter 1964, a phone rings at Johannesburg Railway Station. John Harris speaks quickly into the receiver: "This is the African Resistance Movement. We have planted a bomb. It is not our intention to harm anyone. Clear the Concourse."

They don't.

The bomb explodes, twenty-three are injured, one dies.

Does the end justify the means? Does one life matter?

As John Harris is arrested and tried for the capital offence of murder, his wife Ann, with baby David in arms, seeks refuge with the Hain family. Seen through the eyes of teenager Peter Hain, the boy who was to become an ardent anti-apartheid campaigner and later a member of the Tony Blair cabinet and then on to The House of Lords, The Only White is the account of a desperate fight for freedom. This is not only the true story of the one white man executed for political activities in Apartheid South Africa, it is also a tale of love, courage and comradeship.

Written by Gail Louw (Argus Angel Award winner for Artistic Excellence at Brighton Festival), directed by Anthony Shrubsall (Best Director for Scenesaver awards and OnComm winner for best series at the 2022 Off West End Awards), The Only White's cast comprises Edward Sage-Green (The Mousetrap - West End, The False One - Sam Wannamaker Playhouse) as John Harris, Avena Mansergh - Wallace (Who Is Theo? - Teahouse Theatre, Lovesick - Hope Theatre) as Ann Harris, Gil Sidaway (Newbies Concert - Union Theatre, The Happy Prince - Watford Palace Theatre) as Peter Hain, Robert Blackwood (The Two Worlds of Charlie F - Theatre Royal Haymarket/National Tour. Whodunnit [unrehearsed] - Park Theatre) as Wal Hain and Emma Wilkinson Wright (Necessary Targets - Southwark Playhouse, Assisted - Edinburgh Fringe) as Ad Hain.

The Only White is produced by Becca Rowson (Finalist for "Innovative New Play" 2022 by London Pub Theatre's, and finalist for Hidden Gem 2022 by LondonTheatre1).




THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Staffordshires New Vic this Christmas Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Staffordshire's New Vic this Christmas
Staffordshire’s New Vic is delighted to announce its production of The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale, a rare staging of the much-loved tale as a play, on its in-the-round stage from Friday 17 November 2023 to Saturday 27 January 2024.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For New Wolsey Theatres BRIEF ENCOUNTER Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For New Wolsey Theatre's BRIEF ENCOUNTER
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Brief Encounter which opens on 4 April at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 31 March, and runs until 22 April, before touring to New Wolsey Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and finally Northern Stage.
Mark Rubinstein Joins Forces With Dave McNeilly and Sarah Edwards to Form Short Street Pro Photo
Mark Rubinstein Joins Forces With Dave McNeilly and Sarah Edwards to Form Short Street Productions Ltd.
After over 25 years producing and general managing shows in the West End, nationally and internationally, Mark Rubinstein is  joining forces with Dave McNeilly and Sarah Edwards to form Short Street Productions Ltd.
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (MORE OR LESS) Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (MORE OR LESS) Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
A vibrant new adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, a co-production with Prescot's Shakespeare North Playhouse, opens at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 30 March.

More Hot Stories For You


The Royal Ballet's Celebration of Emerging Choreographic Talent Returns to the Linbury TheatreThe Royal Ballet's Celebration of Emerging Choreographic Talent Returns to the Linbury Theatre
March 13, 2023

This April, The Royal Ballet celebrates the return of International Draft Works, a pioneering choreographic showcase for international ballet companies to present work from new voices in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre. Encouraging new ideas and giving exposure to rising talent, this programme brings together performances of new works that explore movement and new directions in classical ballet.  
Soho Theatre Announces Appointment of New Soho Theatre Walthamstow Co-Executive DirectorSoho Theatre Announces Appointment of New Soho Theatre Walthamstow Co-Executive Director
March 13, 2023

Thirteen years in the making, with construction in the final stages, Soho Theatre's second home in London - Soho Theatre Walthamstow – is getting ready for a spring 2024 opening.
Tickets On Sale Today For the Extra Week Of Performances of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRETickets On Sale Today For the Extra Week Of Performances of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
March 13, 2023

From 11am today, tickets will be released for the extra week of performances for Streetcar, alongside an online lottery for tickets, drawn every Wednesday for the following week, and day seats which are won via a game of chance, in person, on the day of the performance.
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Madge, Clive Rowe, and Vernon Kay Among 2023 Pantomime Awards NomineesCarrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Madge, Clive Rowe, and Vernon Kay Among 2023 Pantomime Awards Nominees
March 12, 2023

The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London’s West End, on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 7pm, hosted by Christopher Biggins.  
The White Bear Theatre to Present London Premiere of Roger Goldsmith's MESSI & RONALDOThe White Bear Theatre to Present London Premiere of Roger Goldsmith's MESSI & RONALDO
March 10, 2023

The London Premiere of Roger Goldsmith's play entitled 'Messi & Ronaldo' at the White Bear Theatre, from the 4th April 2023 to the 8th April 2023. 
share