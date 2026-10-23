THE NOTEBOOK Musical to Open at Newly Renamed Judi Dench Theatre
Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, the production marks the first show to open at the recently renamed London venue.
The Notebook, the debut novel from Nicholas Sparks is celebrating 30 years since publication, and the musical adaptation with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter will receive its UK premiere in London's West End – the first production to open at the newly renamed Judi Dench Theatre, currently the Shaftesbury Theatre.
Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, and choreography by Katie Spelman, the production opens on 13 April 2027, with previews from 10 March, and booking until 11 December.
Tickets are on sale now from £20, with 50,000 tickets available at £50 or under.
Nicholas Sparks said, “I couldn't have predicted when I published The Notebook 30 years ago that this story would have such a lasting impact around the globe. The worldwide response has been incredible, and I'm thrilled to share this latest evolution of the story with audiences in London.”
Ingrid Michaelson commented, “The thing that makes a musical so special for me is the collaborative nature of it, and I can't imagine a better team of people to have built The Notebook. Getting to revisit and revitalise the piece with Bekah, Michael, Schele and the rest of the team for this new production in London is such an honour, and for our musical to be the first at the newly named Judi Dench Theatre is beyond thrilling.”
Bekah Brunstetter added, “It's been such a joy to adapt The Notebook for the stage – it's such a timeless, universal love story that speaks to so many aspects of life. Ingrid and I have loved expanding the story so that it truly sings and reaches even more people. We can't wait to get back in the room with our brilliant creative team and discover this musical all over again for the London audience.”
Joining Greif, Williams and Spelman to complete the creative team - Music Supervision & Arrangements by Carmel Dean; Scenic Design by David Zinn & Brett J. Banakis; Costume Design by Paloma Young; Lighting Design by Ben Stanton; Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg; Hair & Wig Design by Mia Neal; Orchestrations by John Clancy & Carmel Dean; Co-Vocal Arrangements by Ingrid Michaelson & Carmel Dean; Music Direction by Jim Henson; Casting by Jill Green Casting.
Casting will be announced shortly.
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