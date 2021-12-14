Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LION KING
THE LION KING Cancels West End Performances Due to COVID-19

Performances are currently planned to resume on Thursday 16 December.

Dec. 14, 2021  

Performances of the West End production of The Lion King have been cancelled today and tomorrow (December 14 and 15) due to COVID-19 cases within the company. Members of the cast and crew are absent from the production due to Covid-enforcement reasons, which will not allow for these performances to go on as planned.

Guests affected by this change will be contacted by email in the coming days by their point of purchase, with information on how to exchange tickets to a new performance date, request a credit voucher, or to receive a refund.

Read the full statement below:


