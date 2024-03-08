Photos: THE TRAITORS Season 2 Cast Visits THE LION KING in London

Get Tickets from: £46

Last night (7 March 2024), members of the season two series of the BBC’s hit show The Traitors visited Disney’s THE LION KING in the West End. Cast members Ash, Aubrey, Brian, Evie, Jaz, Jonny, Kyra, Meg and series finalist Mollie joined The Lion King cast members on stage at the Lyceum Theatre.

Check out photos below!

​Disney’s award-winning musical THE LION KING explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. It follows the powerful story of Simba as he journeys from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.​

Since performances began at the Lyceum Theatre in 1999 more than 19 million people have experienced the breath-taking musical in London. Every performance of THE LION KING takes 150 people, with 50 on stage and 100 backstage along with 232 puppets and 350 different costumes.