THE LAST FIVE YEARS Extends Through 14 November At Southwark Playhouse

With over two thirds of tickets sold for the originally announced dates, audiences now have the chance to buy a new batch of tickets for The Last Five Years as new performance dates are added to accommodate demand for booking. The show will be extending for a further two weeks, through to 14 November 2020.

As previously announced, Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will return to their roles of Cathy and Jamie. They will be in the same 'support bubble' which means that the show will not operate under social distancing. We are also thrilled to announce today that two understudy performers will be joining the show: Josh Barnett (Jamie) and Lydia White (Cathy).

Molly Lynch plays Cathy. Previous shows at Southwark Playhouse include the role of Cathy in The Last Five Years, which was cut short on 16 March, and Anne Brontë in Wasted. Other theatre credits include ensemble/understudy Clara in The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall and LA Opera), Just So (The Barn Theatre, Cirencester), Sunset Boulevard (UK tour), Carousel and Sweeney Todd (English National Opera), Fiddler on the Roof (Grange Park Opera/BBC Proms) and Sacred Heart (Latitude Festival). She has been a soloist with the RTE Concert Orchestra and Oxford Philharmonic and co-devised her own one-woman show Rodgers & Hammerstein (& Me Too) at The Bread and Roses Theatre, London. She trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (MA Music Theatre).

Oli Higginson plays Jamie. Previous shows at Southwark Playhouse include the role of Jamie in The Last Five Years, which was cut short on 16 March. Theatre credits include Julius Caesar (Sam Wanamaker Festival at Shakespeare's Globe), Napoleon Blown Apart (Arcola Theatre), The Assassination of Marcus Garvey (Theatre503), Maggie and Ted (White Bear Theatre). He trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Lydia White plays Cathy (understudy). Her theatre credits include The Last Five Years (alternate, March 2020 run), Cinderella the Musical (Nuffield Theatre, Southampton) and Rags (Hope Mill Theatre). Television credits includes Clique.

Josh Barnett plays Jamie (understudy). He trained at ArtsEd where his credits included The Wild Party, Nice Work if you Can Get It and Jerry Springer: The Opera. This will be his professional theatrical debut since graduating.

On March 16 2020, The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse was cut short owing to the global pandemic. This October, Southwark Playhouse are delighted to welcome back the same production to pick up exactly where it left off (with added Perspex and socially distanced audiences).

Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award winning musical, The Last Five Years, is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical's unconventional structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse, from the end of their turbulent relationship, whilst Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. This iconic musical returns to London following its run in March, with the actors onstage at all times and playing the piano to add a new narrative dimension to the story, accompanied by a full four piece band.



The government has given guidance that indoor performances with social distancing are allowed to go from 15 August. However, patrons can book tickets with the knowledge that if the production is unable to go ahead for any reason there will be full refunds. For a full list of FAQ's regarding booking for this production and more information on how it will adhere to social distancing within the venue please visit the website here and click on the Covid-19 FAQ's tab.



