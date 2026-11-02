THE HOUSEMAID Stage Adaptation to Open Tour at London's Richmond Theatre

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The first dates have been set for a major new stage adaptation of The Housemaid, based on the Lionsgate film of the same name and Freida McFadden's literary phenomenon. The psychological thriller will be adapted for the stage by playwright and screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter (Tony Award nominee for The Notebook; The Five-Star Weekend) and directed by Tony Award and Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story; The Hunger Games: On Stage). The tour opens at London's Richmond Theatre on 14 September, 2027.

Lionsgate's December 2025 big-screen release of The Housemaid was a box office hit, grossing over $400 million worldwide. Directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine and based on the book by Freida McFadden, the film was produced by Todd Lieberman, p.g.a., Laura Fischer, p.g.a. and Feig. The live stage production marks the latest step in the studio's continued expansion of The Housemaid franchise, as the sequel The Housemaid's Secret is in production and is set for a global theatrical release on 17 December, 2027.

Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter will write the play; she earned a Tony Award nomination for her work on the book for the Broadway musical The Notebook. Last year, her play Mother's Day debuted as part of the DNA New Works Program at La Jolla Playhouse. Her play The Cake has been produced more than 100 times globally. Brunstetter also created the television series The Five-Star Weekend, starring Jennifer Garner and Regina Hall, and her television work includes American Gods, This Is Us, and Maid, for which she won a Writers Guild of America Award.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. Previously an actor, he has directed or written over sixty theatre shows, often with major national companies (including Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe and The Bridge), as well as directing on the West End, Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. Theatre credits include: 2:22 A Ghost Story, which ran in the West End for 694 performances; Shirley Valentine and The Pillowman (The Duke of Yorks); The Homecoming (Young Vic); Dealer's Choice (The Donmar); and The Hunger Games: On Stage (Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre). Dunster has been nominated for four Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards.

Freida McFadden is a bestselling American author known for her gripping psychological thrillers and medical-themed suspense novels. With multiple bestsellers to her name, McFadden has solidified herself as a master of domestic thrillers. McFadden gained widespread recognition with her hit novel The Housemaid (2022), which became a viral sensation, leading to two sequels: The Housemaid's Secret (2023) and The Housemaid Is Watching (2024).

McFadden's work has been selected as one of Amazon Editors' best books of the year; she is the winner of the International Thriller Writers Award for Best Paperback, and she is a Goodreads Choice Award winner. Beyond her literary successes, McFadden has been lauded for her contributions to literature, with her novels consistently appearing as #1 on bestseller lists (The New York Times, Amazon Charts, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Sunday Times, and Publishers Weekly), earning praise from both critics and readers alike. To date, her novels have been translated into more than 45 languages.

The Housemaid 2027/2028 Tour

Richmond, Richmond Theatre

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 September 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 September 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Malvern, Malvern Theatres

Tuesday 28 September – Saturday 2 October 2027

On sale 2 November 2026

Brighton, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 October 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 18 October 2027

On sale 29 September 2026

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 October 2027

On sale 17 November

Cambridge, Arts Theatre

Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 October 2027

On sale soon

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 November 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Cardiff, New Theatre

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 November 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 November 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

York, Opera House

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 November 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Southend, Palace Theatre

Tuesday 30 November – Saturday 4 December 2027

On sale 6 November 2026

Norwich, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 January 2028

On sale soon

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 January 2028

On sale 6 November 2026

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 January 2028

On sale soon

Salford, The Lowry

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 February 2028

On sale soon

Woking, Woking Theatre

Tuesday 29 February – Saturday 4 March 2028

On sale 6 November 2026

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 April 2028

On sale 6 November 2026

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